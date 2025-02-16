Connor McDavid's wife Lauren Kyle strikes a pose with husband's poster during USA vs Canada 4 Nations Face-Off

Edmonton Oilers' forward Connor McDavid's wife, Lauren Kyle, showed support for Team Canada during the USA vs. Canada game at the 4 Nations Face-Off. On Saturday, she shared an Instagram story posing in front of McDavid’s poster at Bell Centre in Montreal.

The image, originally posted by @racheldunford_, showed Kyle wearing a red jacket over a red top with brown pants and a belt. She stood in front of McDavid’s Team Canada poster, looking up at it. The story included the text "Let’s go 🇨🇦," showing her support.

Lauren Kyle shared on her IG story @laurenkyle1

The game itself was filled with emotions, with fans in the arena as loud as ever. Connor McDavid scored the first goal at 5:31 of the first period. He received a pass from Drew Doughty and lifted a backhand shot over Connor Hellebuyck’s glove. The United States tied the game at 10:15 when Jake Guentzel scored with a low shot under Jordan Binnington’s pad.

At 13:33 of the second period, Dylan Larkin gave the U.S. a 2-1 lead with a blocker-side shot. In the third period, Team USA defended well, blocking shots and limiting Canada’s chances. Guentzel scored an empty-net goal at 18:41, securing the 3-1 win.

Despite Connor McDavid’s early goal, Canada lost. Talking about the game, McDavid said:

"Yeah, really high. Obviously, you know, as I said the other night, there are a lot of great players out there. It was fast, tight checking, competitive, emotional... it had everything that you would want in a hockey game. I thought, as I said, it sucks that it didn't go our way, but it seems far from over."

Their next game against Finland on Monday is important for making it to the finals to face the USA once again.

Connor McDavid's Lauren was also present at Team Canada's game against Sweden on Wednesday

Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, previously watched Team Canada beat Sweden 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday. She shared photos on Instagram, wearing a red leather jacket, beige cardigan, and blue jeans.

Earlier in February, she visited Aspen, Colorado, with Celeste Desjardins and Dr. Rachel Yelena Gagner. They explored the city and shared pictures. Rachel posted a selfie with Lauren, captioned “Fam is reunited✨.”

In January, Lauren announced Trove Living, a luxury furniture showroom with Bar Trove, opening in Spring 2025 in Edmonton. She also launched Sports Club Atelier, a luxury sportswear brand. She partnered with the Oilers for a merch release and plans another before the NHL playoffs.

