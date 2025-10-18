Connor McDavid's wife Lauren links up with friends for drinks during 'girls night in NYC'

This week, Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers were in New York for their road trip games against the Rangers and Islanders. Meanwhile, his wife Lauren Kyle spent her evening enjoying a chic girls’ night in the city.

On Friday, Lauren shared a series of Instagram stories from a stylish New York hotspot showing her evening out with friends including Rachel Dunford. In one mirror selfie, Lauren looked effortlessly polished in a belted black leather coat paired and a taupe Hermes Birkin bag in hand.

Later stories showed the group clinking glasses of espresso martinis and cocktails under the warm lighting of the restaurant’s patterned interior.

via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

One of the stories was captioned “Girls night in NYC” hinting that she and her friends had joined the team trip as the Oilers faced the Islanders at UBS Arena.

Meanwhile on the ice the Oilers dropped a 4-2 decision to the Islanders led by Bo Horvat’s natural hat trick in the third period. Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring for Edmonton on the power play with an assist from Connor McDavid, who finished the night with one assist and two penalty minutes. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added the team’s second goal but New York surged late to secure the win.

Connor McDavid’s wife reveals how her perspective on hockey has evolved since meeting him

Earlier this month, Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle opened up about how hockey has become an integral part of her identity both personally and creatively. In a candid interview with The Kit, Lauren discussed how her relationship with the sport has evolved since meeting McDavid and how it now inspires her work and fashion sense.

“I didn’t grow up deeply immersed in hockey, even though my brothers loved the sport. It wasn’t until I met Connor that I truly began to understand the game. The skill, the strategy, the passion that drives it.”

“Now, hockey isn’t just something I support from the sidelines. It’s become a part of my world, woven into both my personal life and the creative work I do,” Lauren said.

She explained that her appreciation for the game grew naturally after entering McDavid’s world eventually blending her passion for design and style with her connection to hockey culture. Lauren revealed that her brand Sports Club Atelier was born out of that intersection.

“People love showing their support through team merch, but for a long time, the options lacked a sense of style. That’s what inspired me to create Sports Club Atelier, pieces designed to take you from game day and beyond. What you wear to a hockey game can be relaxed and cool yet still refined and feminine,” she said.

The Edmonton-based interior designer and entrepreneur who launched Sports Club Atelier in December 2024 said she aims to give fans the freedom to express both comfort and style when attending games.

