Connor McDavid's wife Lauren reveals their new Finnish-designed sauna with variants costing $25,108

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid's wife Lauren Kyle revealed on her Instagram story that the couple had installed a luxurious new Finnish-designed sauna.

The Sip Sauna model looked like a six-person setup with a wood-burning heater, priced at around $25,108. In a video posted to her story, Lauren showed a crane lowering the prefabricated sauna onto their property from a large truck. She captioned the post:

"Sauna is here!!," tagging the company @sipsaunas.

Lauren's Instagram story (@laurenkyle1)

In a follow-up post, Lauren shared a photo of the installed sauna. which featured a Harvia wood burning stove.

"First fire in a new Sippy," she wrote in the caption, tagging herself and husband Connor McDavid.

Lauren's Instagram story @laurenkyle1

Lauren also posted videos of her interior design company Kyle & Co. moving into a new office space.

Lauren's Instagram story (@laurenkyle1)

Another video gave a glimpse of Connor using a KitchenAid mixer.

Lauren's Instagram story @laurenkyle1

Connor McDavid, the 28-year-old Oilers captain, married Lauren Kyle in July 2024 after eight years of dating. The two had initially met after being set up by one of Connor's teammates, who's also Lauren's cousin. Connor and Lauren's wedding took place in the Muskoka region of Ontario.

Connor McDavid’s wife on choosing historical landmark for her furniture business

In January, Lauren McDavid announced plans to open her new restaurant, Bar Trove, and furniture business, Trove Living, in the historic Canada Permanent Building in Edmonton.

In discussing her decision to set up shop in the century-old landmark, Lauren explained:

“I just fell in love with the bones and the architecture, and I loved the kind of European feel to it,” said Kyle. [H/T Edmonton Journal]

Bar Trove, located on the building's main floor, will consist of a bar and small-plate restaurant. The top two floors will house the offices and showroom for Trove Living, Lauren's luxury furniture and home goods business, run in partnership with Brittany Schulz.

Trove Living aims to bring high-end European furniture brands not widely accessible in Western Canada to local customers.

"It's a different entity, but we really wanted to speak to our own business. Since we're upstairs, it's really meant to be like a holistic building where everything of all my interests comes to life," Lauren commented on the integrated vision behind the two new ventures.

Lauren indicated plans to open Bar Trove and Trove Living in mid-April.

