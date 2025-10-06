Reaction around the league following news of Connor McDavid’s extension with the Edmonton Oilers has not ceased to pour in. Analysts, teammates, and even the Canadian Prime Minister have weighed in on the two-year, $25 million deal.

But there’s one major Connor McDavid fan who’s weighed in. That fan would be McDavid’s wife, Lauren.

Lauren took IG to post her reaction to Connor McDavid's own post following news of the extension. Here’s her reaction:

Connor McDavid's wife Lauren shares her reaction as Oilers star pens two-year contract extension - Source: IG

The reaction encapsulates what all Oilers fans feel regarding the unbelievably team-friendly deal keeping McDavid in Edmonton. McDavid signed for the same cap hit as his expiring eight-year deal. As such, the Oilers will get a huge break as they will not have to dish out big money to keep their captain on the club.

The extension also keeps McDavid and his wife, Lauren, in Edmonton as they continue to build roots in the local community. So, it would seem there is no risk of Lauren and Connor Connor McDavid leaving Edmonton for the time being.

Connor McDavid and wife Lauren have plenty of roots in Edmonton

McDavid met Lauren Kyle in 2015 through mutual friends. They began dating, leading to the couple moving in together in 2019.

A 2021 Architectural Digest episode featured the couple’s Edmonton home. The custom-built abode was mostly designed by Lauren and features several amenities such as a basketball court, a playroom, and an outside patio with heating to withstand cold winters.

The couple then got engaged in 2023, with their 2024 summer wedding being the talk of the town. Since then, the couple has taken on the challenge of maintaining their life together while separately managing careers.

Part of Lauren’s career led her to start her own business. While a designer by trade, Lauren’s entrepreneurial spirit led her to open a bar named Bar Trove in Edmonton. The watering hole officially opened its doors in June of this year.

News of Lauren’s investments in the Edmonton community further fueled speculation that McDavid would re-sign with the Oilers. With Monday’s extension announcement, the speculation has proven to be true.

In the meantime, Lauren and Connor will have plenty more time to deepen their roots in Edmonton. If Oilers fans have their way, the couple will never leave, staying put until they are grey and old.

