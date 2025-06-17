Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, opened up about the "misconceptions" and "strain" of being married to a professional hockey player.

The Oilers now trail the Stanley Cup series 3-2 against the Panthers. Game 6 is set for Tuesday. Lauren said that wives and girlfriends of other Oilers players will be joining her in watching Tuesday's Game 6 projected up on a wall at Bar Trove, the business that she opened earlier this month.

Lauren McDavid explained that watching Oilers games with her girlfriends and generally spending time with them helps her get through the pressure of being in the limelight.

"There's misconceptions around being a hockey wife and that's just an easy narrative for people to chime into. People assume that it's really easy. Our husbands are playing hockey, making money," Lauren Kyle said on Monday at her business.

"But it's actually very difficult. There's a lot of stress. There is such a strain on your family. People don't know about the struggles that are on the inside … I just quiet that noise, because there's a lot more positivity than negativity out there."

Lauren Kyle shared that she plans to stick to her game-day ritual—standing in the same spot, wearing the same heels, and carrying her signature red handbag. It’s the spot by the fireplace at her Edmonton bar where she watched her husband - Connor McDavid — stickhandle the puck into the net in Game 5.

Lauren and Connor McDavid unwind after home games

After home games, Lauren McDavid takes a walk with her husband Connor and their dog Leonard through Edmonton’s River valley. They usually do a loop around the neighborhood, then head home to watch a show and talk.

Lauren said their conversations often revolve around the day, the game, what went well, and what didn’t. They make it a point to focus on how they can get better, sticking to a piece of advice they once received.

"We both are leaders in a sense. He's a captain on his team. I manage different employees. And although our careers are so different, the principles are the same … Mistakes are great. They expose gaps. And then you work on constantly improving and finding gaps."

Once the series wraps up, Lauren said she and Connor McDavid are looking forward to a typical summer—celebrating at a few weddings, relaxing at their Muskoka cottage, and spending quality time with friends.

