Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers are fighting to stay alive in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers. The Oilers are down 3-2, and Game 6 will be played on Tuesday at Amerant Bank Arena. Last year, the Oilers also faced the Panthers and lost in seven games.

Ad

Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle McDavid, shared in an interview with the Canadian Press on Monday her unique way of supporting him. She plans to stand by the fireplace in her downtown Edmonton bar while watching Game 6. It is the same spot where she watched McDavid score in Game 5.

She also wears the same heels and carries the same red handbag during games.

"It's a feeling and, if anything positive happens, you got to stay in that position. It's really silly, but everyone has superstitions," Lauren said.

Ad

Trending

Lauren said Connor McDavid also has his own pre-game habits. She said he does many things before games, but did not share details. She said she wants to keep that a secret.

"(Connor) does a lot of things before a game. He is extremely, extremely ritual based. But I'm going to actually leave that as a secret."

Lauren did not grow up as a big hockey fan. She is from Sudbury, Ontario. Her two brothers played hockey, but she was more interested in painting, photography, interior design, and architecture.

Ad

She studied fine arts at the University of British Columbia. She later studied interior design in Toronto. During that time, she met Connor McDavid through her cousin.

Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle has partnered with Monogram

Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, last week signed a two-year partnership with luxury appliance brand Monogram. She will be their first Canadian Design Ambassador. Lauren is a designer, bar owner, and enjoys cooking. She also designs clothing for the Oilers. She said this partnership fits her style and interests.

Ad

"Monogram's products perfectly complement this vision, and I'm excited to enhance my interiors, bar operations, and culinary creations with their innovative technology,” Lauren said in a statement.

Lauren shared the news on Instagram and said she is excited to work with Monogram’s products. As part of the deal, she will lead the Monogram Design Council, which also includes top Canadian designers and lifestyle experts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama