Connor McDavid's wife pens heartfelt Valentine's Day message after receiving white roses from Oilers star 

Connor McDavid's wife Lauren Kyle shared a Valentine's Day message after receiving white roses from the Edmonton Oilers star. She posted two Instagram stories to mark the occasion. In the first, she shared a wedding photo and wrote in the caption:

"Happy Valentine's Day to my forever Valentine; love you so much."

Source: Instagram/@laurenkyle1

In the second, she posted a picture of the white roses he gave her and added one white heart emoji:

Source: Instagram/@laurenkyle1

The couple started dating in 2016 and got engaged in June 2023. On June 25, 2023, Lauren Kyle shared her excitement on Instagram, calling it the best day of her life. She wrote about their years of love and happiness and looked forward to their future together.

"22.06.23 was the best day of my life. I cannot put into words how happy I am to be spending the rest of our lives together. Almost 8 years of growth, happiness and so much love and I can’t believe we have so much more to look forward to.... Thank you for the most thoughtful, picture perfect proposal that I could never have imagined. I love you more than anything," she captioned the post.

Lauren Kyle is an interior designer and owns Kyle and Co. Design Studio. She also runs the sports apparel brand Sports Club Atelier. She met McDavid through mutual friends. One of Lauren’s biggest achievements is designing their custom-built home.

In 2024, they got married in Muskoka, Ontario. The wedding took place on Old Woman Island in Lake Muskoka. On August. 14, 2024, she posted wedding photos on Instagram with a caption that read:

"Married the love of my life and it was the most perfect weekend I could ever imagine!"

Connor McDavid has had great success in the NHL, and Lauren Kyle has always been alongside him and supporting him.

Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren's trip to Aspen and her visit to 4NFO opener

Lauren Kyle recently took a trip to Aspen, Colorado, with some friends. Leon Draisaitl’s fiancée Celeste and Sam Gagner’s wife Rachel Yelena joined her.

She shared photos and videos from the trip to his followers on Instagram. The group went skiing and snowboarding and enjoyed Après Ski activities. They also gathered around a table to enjoy some drinks.

On Wednesday, Lauren watched McDavid play as Team Canada won 4-3 against Sweden in overtime of their 4 Nations Face Off opener. She posted photos from the game and wore a red leather jacket with blue jeans.

The game itself was quite interesting as Sweden gave Canada a hard fight. After McDavid and Co. were leading 3-1, Sweden scored two third-period goals to send the game to overtime. However, Mitch Marner saved the day for Team Canada with his overtime goal.

