In Photos: Connor McDavid, Brayden Point and Mark Stone's wives cheer on Team Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off matchup against Sweden

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid's wife, Lauren Kyle, shared pictures from the 4 Nations Face-Off opener at Bell Centre. She posted the images on her Instagram story on Wednesday featuring an arena full of red. McDavid was part of the Team Canada roster alongside Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, among others.

Lauren cheered for McDavid and Team Canada during the game against Sweden. Lauren carried a red purse with matching red high heels. She paired it with a red leather jacket and denim jeans.

Lauren Shared on IG @laurenkyle1

A video featured a view of the arena filled with fans dressed in red as the national anthem played before the matchup. The players were lined up on the ice and a large Canadian flag was on the arena’s screen. A singer in a red outfit with the Toronto Maple Leafs logo performed the national anthem. The Jumbotron showed a close-up of her performance.

McDavid's wife also shared a selfie with Brayden Point’s wife Sydney Marta, and Mark Stone’s wife Hayley Thompson inside the arena. They posed for a picture together while cheering for their husbands and Team Canada.

Another picture showed Canadian players celebrating on the ice and raising their sticks to acknowledge the crowd. They later skated off the ice as fans stood in support.

The game itself was intense, ending in an overtime win for Canada. Nathan MacKinnon and Brad Marchand scored to make it 2-0 in the first period. Sweden responded in the second period with a goal from Jonas Brodin before Stone scored to restore the two-goal lead.

Sweden fought back in the third period with goals from Adrian Kempe and Joel Eriksson Ek; however, Mitch Marner won the game in OT 4-3.

Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle has been active on her Instagram lately

In the first week of February, Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle visited Aspen, Colorado, with Celeste Desjardins and Rachel Yelena Gagner. They explored snowy streets, went shopping and shared photos on Instagram.

Lauren and Celeste previously hosted "Cocktails & Cashouts," a charity event for the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation. The event supported the "Every Kid Deserves a Shot" initiative and featured a Players Charity Poker Tournament at Rogers Arena. The foundation has raised over $100 million since 2001.

In January, Lauren announced Trove Living, a luxury furniture showroom opening in Spring 2025. She also runs Sports Club Atelier, a sportswear brand that will have a new collection released before the NHL playoffs.

