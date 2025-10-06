Connor McDavid shares 4-word message after signing contract extension with Oilers

Connor McDavid, captain of the Edmonton Oilers, has signed a two-year contract extension worth $12.5 million per year to stay with the team. He has played 10 NHL seasons and is one of the league’s top players. McDavid is on an eight-year, $100 million contract with a $12.5 million cap hit per season. His previous deal was set to expire at the end of the 2025-26 season, which would have made him an unrestricted free agent. The new extension will begin after this season.On Monday, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared the news on X, writing:“Let’s update this: Connor McDavid will be extending with the Edmonton Oilers.”McDavid also shared the news himself on X with several photos of him in his Oilers jersey and on the ice with the team. In the caption, he wrote:“Our journey here continues 🧡💙.”In the 2024-25 regular season, McDavid scored 26 goals and had 74 assists for 100 points. He ranked sixth in points and fourth in assists, leading the Oilers behind Leon Draisaitl. In the 2025 playoffs, he had seven goals and 26 assists for 33 points. He averaged over 24 minutes of ice time per game, but the Oilers lost the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers for the second year in a row.Earlier in September, McDavid talked about taking time with the contract decision.“When you’re trying to plan the next three, four, seven, nine years of your life, you don’t just dream it up in one day,” he said, via NHL.com. “You take your time, talk it over, think about it some more, talk it over again. It’s not something that I take lightly, it’s not something that my family takes lightly.”Connor McDavid leads Oilers into new season after signing extensionIn July, Edmonton general manager Stan Bowman pointed out Connor McDavid’s role, calling him “the best player in the league, the most important player in the league.” He added that McDavid is not just the team’s captain but also its leader and top priority.“Listening to Connor's take on things, he's earned the right for us to be respectful of his time,” Bowman said, via NHL.com.The Oilers start their season against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. With McDavid signed, their main goal is to win the Stanley Cup.“Just because you lose in the final doesn’t mean there aren’t wins. We've had a lot of success over the last number of years in our runs. We've won a lot of playoff series. We've won a lot of playoff games,” McDavid said, via TSN.The extension keeps Connor McDavid with the Oilers as he continues chasing his first Stanley Cup, maintaining his role as one of the NHL’s top players.