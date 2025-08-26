  • home icon
Connor McDavid & wife Lauren head back to Edmonton on a private jet with Oilers contract extension talks looming 

By ARJUN B
Published Aug 26, 2025 04:50 GMT
2025 Stanley Cup Final - Game Four - Source: Getty
Connor McDavid & wife Lauren head back to Edmonton on a private jet - Source: Getty

Connor McDavid and his wife Lauren are on their way back to Edmonton aboard a private jet.

Lauren shared a glimpse of the trip on Instagram, posting a photo of McDavid relaxing with their dog Lenard.

“Back to e town with my boys," she captioned the story.
Connor McDavid's wife Lauren Kyle's Instagram story (Source: @laurenkyle1/Instagram)
Connor McDavid's wife Lauren Kyle's Instagram story (Source: @laurenkyle1/Instagram)

She also posted a shot of Lenard wearing McDavid’s cap.

Connor McDavid's wife Lauren Kyle's Instagram story (Source: @laurenkyle1/Instagram)
Connor McDavid's wife Lauren Kyle's Instagram story (Source: @laurenkyle1/Instagram)

McDavid is heading into the final year of his eight-year, $100 million contract and is now eligible to sign an extension. The Edmonton Oilers are determined to keep their captain long-term. But his contract status has quickly become one of the most talked-about storylines in the hockey world.

The Oilers captain has carried the team to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals, falling short both times against the Florida Panthers.

McDavid will next take part in Canada’s Olympic Camp in Calgary from Aug. 26-28, before Edmonton opens training camp on Sept. 8 in Sherwood Park, Alberta. That timeline leaves a clear window for both sides to work on a potential extension.

Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson on Connor McDavid's contract extension

On Monday, insider Jeff Marek spoke with Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson, who also happens to be Connor McDavid’s former agent, on "The Sheet." Jackson compared McDavid’s situation to how things played out last year with Leon Draisaitl.

He recalled that when Draisaitl was entering the final year of his contract, there was heavy outside pressure and speculation about a trade if an extension wasn’t signed immediately.

"And sure enough, we got a deal done early September with Leon," Jackson said.
Jackson believes McDavid’s case will follow a similar path, stressing that it won’t be a drawn-out negotiation:

"I sort of feel it's the same with Connor. It's not going to be a long negotiation. ... I think that it won't be; it will be unlike any other sort of negotiation, because it's not really. And I think that when Connor is ready, we'll have the discussion, and we'll get a deal done."
McDavid is coming off his fifth straight 100-point season, after registering 74 assists for 100 points in 67 games in 2024-25.

How do you think Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will fare next season? Can they make it to the Stanley Cup Finals for a third year in a row? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Veer Badani
