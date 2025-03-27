Edmonton Oilers veteran Corey Perry spoke about not stepping in after a collision involving Dallas Stars' Mikko Rantanen and goaltender Stuart Skinner.

Ad

The incident occurred during Wednesday's hard-fought 4-3 loss to the Stars, after the Oilers forced overtime in the final period at Rogers Place.

Skinner had to leave the game after his head collided with Rantanen's leg midway through that period.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Reflecting on the moment, Corey Perry admitted that he was frustrated for not protecting his goalie. He took the blame on himself, saying it was on him that he shouldn't have let it slide.

"No, I was pissed at myself. I didn't see what happened," Perry said postgame. "I was on the ice when Rantanen hit Skinner, and that's on me. I should never let that happen. I didn't see what happened, I saw Stu go down, and everybody just said no, I didn’t see it until afterwards, and I was pretty pissed at myself that I didn’t see it."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said post-game that he doesn't expect Stuart Skinner to join the team for Thursday's matchup against the Seattle Kraken.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Reflecting on Perry's comments after the game, Knoblauch explained that it's tough to respond much without risking a major penalty:

"I'm not sure what else — we had a good push. I'm not sure what we can do without taking a major penalty," Knoblauch said. "You know, if a guy doesn't want to fight you, you don’t fight. Take it into your hands, and you're vulnerable to taking a suspension. So, yeah, there's not much we can comment on that."

Ad

Skinner's injury marks yet another setback for the Oilers, who are already without their star pair, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, sidelined by injuries.

The 26-year-old netminder has posted a .895 SV% and a 2.87 GAA in 48 games this campaign. Meanwhile, the Oilers sit third in the Pacific Division with 87 points while the Dallas Stars are second in the Central Division with 96 points.

Corey Perry, Edmonton Oilers lose hard-fought battle against Dallas Stars

Wyatt Johnson opened the scoring for the Dallas Stars after putting them ahead 1-0 at 14:26 into the first period. This was the lone goal scored in that period.

Ad

Jason Robertson extended the Stars' lead to 2-0 at 5:01 into the second period before he doubled his tally at 10:42 to make it 3-0 for Dallas.

Expand Tweet

Ad

At 15:30, Robertson scored on the power play to complete his natural hat-trick, which was his second this season and fifth overall.

The Stars entered the final period with a commanding 4-0 lead. The Oilers fought hard, with Perry and Adam Henrique scoring twice on power plays to cut the deficit to 4-2 in under five minutes.

With less than two minutes remaining in the game, Zach Hyman scored for the Oilers, but it was too late as the Stars eventually emerged winners.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama