Edmonton Oilers veteran forward Corey Perry's son, Griffin, hinted at his father's NHL future. Perry, selected 28th overall by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2003 NHL draft, is in his 20th season.

Ad

He won a Stanley Cup with the Ducks in 2007 and aims to win another with the Oilers. After the Oilers' 3-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 on Monday, Griffin referenced a comment by teammate Leon Draisaitl suggesting Perry could play until 50.

Griffin noted that his mother believes Perry has one more year left.

"My mom says one more year," Perry's son said (0:39 onwards).

In response to Draisaitl's comment, Corey Perry said:

Ad

Trending

"It's a pretty nice compliment coming from a guy that is probably top three in the world on the ice. He didn't say the rest of the sentence that he said, but my boots may not be there. I got a chuckle out of that one. People think, "Oh, it must be easy playing with those guys," but you have to think with them. You have to know what they're thinking, how they're playing. It takes a little skill mentally to play with those guys as well."

Ad

Ad

Corey Perry has racked up seven points through five goals and two assists in nine playoff games. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are a win away from advancing to the next round after leading the Golden Knights 3-1 in a best-of-seven series.

Corey Perry and the Oilers shut out the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4

On Monday, the Edmonton Oilers shut out the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 in Game 4 at Rogers Place. Adam Henrique opened the scoring for the Oilers after putting them ahead 1-0 at 1:27 into the first period.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Henrique doubled his tally to put the Oilers up 2-0 at 13:03. Evander Kane's goal at the 7:38 mark of the second period stood as the winner for the Oilers, who took a 3-1 lead in the series.

Henrique and Kane accumulated two points apiece, while Stuart Skinner made 23 saves between the pipes. The Oilers will aim to wrap up the series in Game 5 on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Also Read: Ryan Whitney calls upon Oilers to "crush Knights' souls as payback for 2023" after dominant Game 4 win

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama