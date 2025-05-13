Ryan Whitney calls upon Oilers to "crush Knights' souls as payback for 2023" after dominant Game 4 win

Former Edmonton Oilers defenseman Ryan Whitney reacted to Edmonton’s Game 4 win on Monday with a strong message. The Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 at Rogers Place, with Adam Henrique scoring twice in the first period and Evander Kane adding one in the second.

In a tweet, Whitney wrote:

“Complete domination. Another win with our depth. The Let’s Go Oilers chant is deafening. Pink Pony Club is now rocking at Rogers. All the questions going into tonight and they dominated Vegas. Let’s crush their souls in their building on Wednesday night as payback for 2023.”

Edmonton leads the best-of-seven series 3-1, having lost Game 3 after wins in the first two games.

Henrique gave Edmonton the lead at 1:27 of the first period. Connor Brown stole the puck behind the Vegas net and passed it to Henrique, who shot over Adin Hill’s glove. Henrique scored again at 13:03 after Zach Hyman passed to him, and he shot past Hill from near the post. Edmonton outshot Vegas 15-5 in the first period.

Kane then made it 3-0 at 7:38 of the second period on a 2-on-1 after shooting a five-hole on Hill. Connor McDavid got the primary assist and extended his playoff point streak to eight games.

Edmonton is now one win away from reaching the Western Conference Final. In the 2023 playoffs, Vegas beat Edmonton in six games in the second round, in the first playoff meeting between the two teams.

In Game 6, Jonathan Marchessault scored a natural hat-trick in the second period. Vegas won 5-2 to move on to the Conference Final, where they lifted their first Stanley Cup.

Ryan Whitney talked about Oilers goalie Skinner and coach Knoblauch's lineup choices

Ryan Whitney also talked about goalie Stuart Skinner for his first shoutout of this postseason. It was also his first win in this year's playoffs. Skinner made 23 saves and kept the Knights' offense in check.

In another post on X, Whitney praised the Oilers’ Game 4 performance and lineup changes. He said that Stuart Skinner deserved the win and gave credit to coach Kris Knoblauch for his lineup choices.

"Stuart Skinner deserved that. Mcdavid firing him up on the ice. Knoblauch master class with Kapanen replacing Arvidsson and Stetcher replacing Emberson. Kapanen was a horse. Crushed Pietrangelo twice," Whitney on X.

Game 5 between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights will be played on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

