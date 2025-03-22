“Could go to $9M”: NHL analyst warns Maple Leafs to re-sign $2,775,000 superstar before it's too late

Matthew Knies is nearing the end of his three-year, $2.775 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. His current deal has a cap hit of $925,000 per season and expires after the 2024-25 season. As a restricted free agent, he is expected to get a significant salary increase.

NHL analyst Jason Bukala suggests the Maple Leafs should extend Knies’ contract soon. Speaking on Sportsnet 590 The FAN's Hockey Show, he said that Knies’ next deal could surpass the contract signed by Tom Wilson ($6,500,000 per season) and Brady Tkachuk ($8,223,565 per season).

"I think that with the cap, if you look at Tom Wilson's contract, and you look at Tkachuk's contract in relation to the trajectory of the salary cap at that time, percentage-wise, I think that it can easily surpass a Tkachuk - Knies deal, it can easily do that," Bukala said.

Bukala suggests an eight-year deal to keep costs stable, even if it means paying up to $9 million per season.

"So if I'm his agent, Matt Federico, If I am his agent, I don't know if I'm not looking for a five-year right now, considering where the cap's going, instead of an 8," Bukala added. "If I'm in Toronto, I'm trying to get it at eight, I want to get that cost certainly long term.

"So if it goes to eight and you eat up three extra years of UFA... you know there's gonna be a cost associated with that. That might be why an extra million a year, because of eating up that at least, right? So it can literally go to $9 million, it really could."

Knies has 25 goals and 20 assists in 65 games this season. He plays a key role on the Leafs’ top line alongside captain Auston Matthews.

Jason Bukala suggests Maple Leafs to sign Matthew Knies first and then think about Mitch Marner

The Maple Leafs also need to decide on Mitch Marner’s future. His six-year, $65.4 million contract expires after this season and he is eligible to sign an extension. While Marner’s contract is important, Jason Bukala says Knies should be the top priority. He warns that waiting too long could make Knies’ deal more expensive.

"At 22 years old, he (Knies) is a unicorn, for prospects that are coming into the League he is a unicorn, for the Toronto he is an absolute unicorn. And they've been searching for this kind of player, forever," Bukala said.

"I felt like everybody was getting caught up most recently, and we continue to get caught up pre-deadline, in Mitch Marner. And I just don't see how you can not sign Knies first and then see what's left over to do the rest of the business."

The Maple Leafs are having a strong season, with a 42-24-3 record. They are tied with Florida for the Atlantic Division lead with 87 points. For now, they are focused on their season, but they must decide on the Matthew Knies contract soon.

