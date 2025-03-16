"Could just get absolutely annihilated": Pat McAfee makes his thoughts extremely clear on hockey culture & fights 

NHL analyst Pat McAfee talked about the fighting culture in hockey. Fights in hockey are a regular part of the game, taking place almost every game night. For example, on March 15, there were three fights. Brandon Duhaime won against Noah Gregor, Tom Wilson beat Zack Ostapchuk, while Brett Howden got the better of Peyton Krebs.

Ad

McAffe praised players for being tough and admired how they get up without complaining.

"Whenever they're on ice, especially with how they're like figure skaters, they have the ability of figure skaters while also wearing full pads, dangling a puck with a wooden stick," McAfee said.

"And then there's a chance at any given moment, they could just get absolutely annihilated, just demolished, and then they just pick themselves up and do it again. Never any bitching, never any complaining."

Ad

Trending

McAfee believes fights are a way for players to settle disputes on the ice:

"The skills, skill set required is obviously absurd that not a lot of people have, and we're about to get the playoff time, and it's the fastest, most electrifying thing that you could watch the playoffs.

"But the best thing about it is its culture. They still fight people over there. They still handle business with a Oh, is that right? You think you can hit our guy like that? Well, watch go ahead and drop the gloves.... and they do it."

Ad

Fighting has been part of hockey for over 100 years. The NHL rulebook allows it to a certain extent, but players get a five-minute penalty for fighting.

The one who starts the fight may get extra penalties. Fighting is against the rules but is still allowed because of the game’s "code." Players often fight to protect teammates or respond to a hard hit.

McAfee said fans, coaches and referees encourage fighting, making hockey stand out.

Ad

"And it's encouraged by everybody: coaches, players, fans, even refs. Hockey's culture is second to none. I believe in the toughness is real, and the characters in the sport, we don't get to learn about it much, because they very rarely do any media Like," McAfee said.

"I think what spittin chiclets are doing is great for the sport and for the league and for everything. ... I think the better, for the sport as a whole."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fighting in hockey has decreased over time. In 2001–02, there were over 800 fights. In 2022–23, there were only 334.

Safety concerns and rule changes have led to fewer fights. Some leagues, like the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, have banned it, but the NHL still allows fighting.

Hockey player Simon Benoit attempted a superman punch

Simon Benoit attempted a superman punch in a fight with Utah’s Michael Kesselring but missed. The move fakes a kick before throwing a punch. Kevin Bieksa has used it in the NHL before.

Ad

“I think just in the moment I felt I had an opening there, and I just took it,” Benoit said, talking about his punch after the game.

Kesselring wasn't bothered and said that surprises happen in fights.

"No, that was a little interesting," Utah D-man Kesselring said, Per TSN.com. "But whatever, it’s a fight right? You sign up for it. .... You know something’s coming, so it’s all good."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Maple Leafs won that game 4-3 in a shootout.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama