"Couldn’t give the money to Stammer?": NHL fans react as Lightning re-sign Victor Hedman to $32,000,000 contract

The Tampa Bay Lightning signed defenseman Victor Hedman to a four-year contract extension worth $32 million. Hedman will earn an average of $8 million per year. The extension starts in the 2025-26 season and will run through the 2028-29 season.

Fans reacted to Victor Hedman's extension update on X.

“Couldn’t give the money to stammer huh?” One fan tweeted.

“Correct. One is worth it for the Bolts (Heds) and one isn’t (Stammer). The #1 Dman is more important than the guy we signed an almost identical, and 5 years younger, replacement for,” one fan tweeted.

“Hedman is the backbone of this team and has been for many years,” one X user tweeted.

“Good for him, I guess. Four years is a long time to be stuck in Tampa's swampy heat. But hey, he'll make bank while suffering through summer humidity,” one fan tweeted.

“He deserved the extension,” the other fan tweeted.

“Congrats Hedman. The question is who will wear the "C" this year if anyone. Personally, I would like to no one wear it and establish themselves in the locker room after Stamkos left. Julien Brisebois needs needs to be the next to go,” a fan tweeted.

Drafted second overall by the Lightning in 2009, Hedman has been a cornerstone of the team. This new contract ensures he will play for Tampa Bay through 2028-29.

Victor Hedman’s statistics as one of the NHL's leading defenceman

Last season, Victor Hedman recorded 63 assists and 76 points, including 31 power-play points. He had a team-high plus-18 rating. Hedman ranked among the top NHL defensemen for assists, points and power play points. He also ranked high in average time on ice with 24:48 per game.

Hedman led the Lightning in average time on ice. He ranked second in assists, fourth in points and fourth in power-play points.

In the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs, Hedman played all five games. He led the Lightning in average time on ice with 25:45 per game. Hedman tied for the team lead with seven points and ranked second in assists with six. Despite the Lightning's loss to the Panthers in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, Hedman’s performance was notable.

Hedman has spent his entire career with Tampa Bay. He has played 1,052 NHL games. Hedman has 156 goals, 728 points and 259 power-play points. He has a plus-175 rating.

Since joining the NHL in 2009, he's been a standout defenseman. He's third in points and plus/minus ratings. He's also fourth in power-play points. He ranks fifth in total games played.

Hedman is one of 11 defensemen to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the Stanley Cup playoffs. He has 117 postseason points, the most among active defensemen. Hedman has played 165 career playoff games, second only to Ryan McDonagh. Among all defensemen in NHL playoff history, Hedman ranks 10th in assists and is tied for 12th in points.

Victor Hedman is a four-time NHL All-Star and the only Lightning player to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy.

