"Couldn't love you more, baby girl ": Tage Thompson and wife Rachel welcome their third child together

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Jul 26, 2025 15:36 GMT
Tage Thompson and wife Rachel welcome their third child together
Tage Thompson and wife Rachel welcome their third child together [via IG/@_rachelmae_]

This week, Buffalo Sabres alternate captain Tage Thompson and how wife Rachel welcomed a new member to their family. On Friday, Rachel Thompson announced the arrival of their third child, a baby girl named Indie Mae Thompson, on Instagram.

Rachel posted a sweet photo of the baby wrapped in a floral swaddle and wearing a cream knit hat topped with a pink pom-pom and bow. In the caption, she wrote:

“🌼 Indie Mae Thompson 🌼 Born 7/24/25 • we couldn’t love you more, baby girl 💗”
Earlier this year in March, Rachel Thompson announced her third pregnan through a family photoshoot on Instagram. One of the pictures showed Tage and Rachel walking down a hallway with their dog, Buff, following them. Tage held the ultrasound photos in his hand. Another photo had the couple sitting in their living room with their sons Brooks and Baker looking at the ultrasound pictures.

"Baby sister arriving this summer 🌸 we cant wait to meet you 🤍," Rachel captioned the post.
In a close-up shot, Brooks stood next to his dad’s legs while Tage held the ultrasound strip. Rachel appeared barefoot in a gray dress, holding the baby bump and ultrasound images. One image showed her sitting on stairs with Baker standing near a window.

Another picture had Tage sitting on a couch with Baker on his lap. In a different photo, Rachel stood by the stairs as Baker walked toward her. The family also posed near a large window, and the final photo showed Rachel and Tage’s hands on her baby bump.

Tage Thompson’s wife Rachel battled bone cancer

Rachel Thompson was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer, chondrosarcoma, almost six years ago. A biopsy on her right leg confirmed the disease and she needed immediate surgery to stop it from spreading.

Tage Thompson recalled receiving the news during a team dinner and shared in an interview how it was life-changing. Thankfully, Rachel’s surgery went well.

“I think the biggest takeaway is how positive she was during her battle,” recalled Tage. “She was always looking at the silver lining.” [H/T NHLPA]

Tage Thompson and Rachel originally met at a Halloween party in 2016 when Tage had just turned 19, and they began dating shortly after. The couple got engaged in June 2020 and tied the knot a year later in July 2021 at Saltwater Farm Vineyard.

The couple welcomed their first son Brooks Nathaniel in July 2022, followed by their second, Baker David, in December 2023. Rachel is a 2019 graduate of the University of Connecticut and former UConn dance team member.

