Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo opens up on franchise's controversial Glendale eviction

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has officially announced this afternoon that the Arizona Coyotes will play their next season in Salt Lake City.

Following the announcement, Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo opened up about the franchise's controversial eviction from Glendale, which has left the team "inactive" for the time being.

In an exclusive interview with the Burns and Gambo Show in Phoenix, Meruelo shared his perspective on the events leading up to the team's current situation.

During a meeting with the NHL on March 6, Meruelo reiterated his lack of desire to sell the team. When he had arena negotiations with the Glendale, Meruelo believed the other side was bluffing with their terms.

"I didn't think Glendale would kick me out, but they did. They wanted a 20-year deal, and I said no," he stated.

Meruelo suggested that Glendale had assumed he would not have enough time to relocate the team to another city.

Despite the setback, the Coyotes owner clarified that he still owns the team, even though they are currently "inactive."

"But this is not the end for NHL hockey in Arizona. I have negotiated the right to reactivate the team within the next five years and have retained ownership of the beloved Coyotes, brand, and logo."

Gary Bettman confirmed that the Coyotes have the opportunity to return to the league as an expansion franchise if Meruelo meets the requirements within the allotted timeframe.

Meruelo's message to Coyotes fans and players

Alex Meruelo apologized to fans and players impacted by the team's relocation. Meruelo acknowledged the difficulty of the situation.

"It’s horrible. I apologize. It’s something that I tried at every cost to avoid," Meruelo said in a statement.

Meruelo explained that keeping players in a temporary facility would not be fair.

"It is simply unfair to continue to have our Players, coaches, hockey front office, and other NHL teams spend several more years playing in an arena that is not suited for NHL hockey," he said.

The owner called the Coyotes players his “kids” and described the conversations about relocation as “gut-wrenching.” He had hand-picked many of the players for the organization. Despite the setback, Meruelo affirmed his commitment to the Coyotes remaining in Arizona.

"My goal is to do what has to be done from Day 1, is build the Coyotes a facility, an arena they should be proud of that they can call their house, their home," he stated.

Meruelo acknowledged the disappointment fans must feel over potentially losing some favorite players due to the transition. However, he believes securing a proper long-term home in Arizona is what is best for the Coyotes in the long run.

Meruelo asked for patience and support from fans during this transitional period.