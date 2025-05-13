Craig Button bluntly criticizes Auston Matthews, $65,408,000 Maple Leafs forward's scoring woes in Round 2 playoffs

NHL analyst Craig Button didn't mince words when discussing the offensive struggles of Toronto Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner in the second-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers.

Speaking on TSN's Jay Onrait Show, Button was asked about Matthews' lack of goal scoring, with just two goals and none in the second round.

While acknowledging that Auston Matthews does other things well and commands defensive attention, Button said thta Matthews' shot velocity is down nearly 10 mph this season.

“That's like a fastball pitcher losing speed on his fastball. Maybe he can't score in the same way he did with the velocity. … You may have to think about changing some things up. Maybe use him as a decoy. Maybe use him in a different way."

Meanwhile, Marner, who has a six-year, $65.408 million contract, has just five points in six second-round games after a 12-point first round. Button noted that Marner needs to get inside the dots and below the circles more to generate quality chances.

Button said that Marner is taking a lot of low-danger shots from the outside and needs to play more directly and attack inside where he can fully utilize his vision and finishing ability.

In Button's view, when Marner plays outside the "guts of the action" above the circles and outside the dots, he's not a real threat to opponents. But when he drives inside, it opens up the ice for his linemates with his brilliant mind and hands.

“When you're playing outside the guts of the action — which is above the circles and outside the dots — you're not going to be dangerous. Nobody's even worried about you," Button said.

"When Mitch Marner is playing direct and he's attacking, he's going to open up a lot more things because he's got a brilliant mind and vision.”

With the series tied 2-2, the Leafs will need Matthews and Marner to elevate their games in the critical Game 5 on Wednesday in Toronto.

Craig Button’s breakdown of how the Leafs should utilize Auston Matthews

Craig Button believes the Maple Leafs should get creative with how they deploy Auston Matthews to create more favorable matchups and unlock his goalscoring.

Button used Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals as an example - they had Ovechkin play the point on the power play rather than his usual spot in the faceoff circle.

“It changes the focus of the Carolina Hurricanes. They have to be aware of Ovi up there. I would be, because I’m going, wait, that’s a good spot,” Button said.

It changed the focus of the Carolina penalty killers, opening up space for John Carlson to slip in behind and score. Button thinks the Leafs could do something similar with Auston Matthews by using him in different positions or schemes to throw off opponents' defenses.

