The Ottawa Senators were dealt a major blow as they received captain Brady Tkachuk's injury update. The star forward is expected to miss at least four weeks, as announced by head coach Travis Green.Brady Tkachuk was injured during Monday's game against the Nashville Predators. After 5:24 in the first period, he was cross-checked heavily from behind by opposing team captain Roman Josi, signed to an eight-year $72,47,000 million contract by the Preds.Tkachuk remained on the ice, trying to shake off the pain, but missed the last 9:04 of the game. NHL Insider Craig Button, speaking on TSN's broadcast on Tuesday, slammed Josi for his incautious hit. He went further to determine that Josi's hit was worthy of a suspension.&quot;It's a dirty play. It's a reckless play. It's a dangerous play,&quot; Button said. (00:38) &quot;There's no place for it in the game, and Roman Josi knows it. He's not a dirty player, but it's a dirty play. It's worthy of a suspension, Gino, and I'm shocked if he doesn't get suspended.&quot;When asked by host Gino Reida about the possibility of Tkachuk's physical play drawing more hits from players, Button believed that it was on him to balance his playing style like former NHL legend Stan Mikita.&quot;I mean, Stan [Mikita] was still a hard player to play against, and at the same time still a player that could stay on the ice and be there for his team at all the critical moments. And I think that's somewhere that Brady has to find that balance as well,&quot; Button added. (1:55)Tkachuk had been injured last season as well, missing two games initially due to a lower-body injury and a further eight games due to an upper-body injury.Craig Button believes Senators can do well without Brady TkachukTkachuk contributed 55 points in 72 games last season. But his leadership skills on the ice and in the locker room were much more important. Button feels that despite the 26-year-old's loss from the lineup, Ottawa can stay afloat.&quot;I don't have any question that they can gain ground and hold their head above water without Brady Tkachuk,&quot; Button said. (3:00) &quot;Is it easier? No, it isn't easier, but there's also opportunity for some other players to step forward and perform at a little bit higher level. And I think the Senators did that last year, and they're going to have to do that now.&quot;Brady Tkachuk will miss at least 14 games for the Sens. He will be crucial for the team to make the playoffs for a second year in a row, after breaking a seven-season drought.