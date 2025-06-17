Craig Simpson opines Stuart Skinner's future with Oilers hinges on starting goalie decision for Stanley Cup Final Game 6

The Edmonton Oilers face a critical goaltending decision between Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard ahead of a must-win Game 6 against the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.
On Sportsnet 590, NHL analyst Craig Simpson suggested that Skinner's future with the Oilers depends on the starting goaltender choice for Game 6. Simpson believes there is no doubt about returning to Skinner, stating that not starting him could mean he would not return next season.
(0:30 onwards)
"For me, it’s got to be Stuart Skinner. [Skinner] is either going to hit a home run or strike out. I think there’s no question you’ve got to go back to Skinner. If you don't go with him, you probably can’t have him back next year. So you go with him and give him the opportunity," Simpson said.
"Can he win two games in a row? Yeah, he’s done that numerous times. Could he pitch a shutout? I wouldn’t even be surprised if that happened. That really has been his MO, especially during these playoffs," he added.
The Edmonton Oilers' biggest concern in the Stanley Cup Final has been the inconsistent performance of their goaltenders. In Game 5, Calvin Pickard made his first start of the series but struggled, allowing four goals on 18 shots, leading to his first playoff loss.
On the other hand, Stuart Skinner has also faced a tough time between the pipes. He was pulled in Game 3 after giving up five goals on 23 shots and again in Game 4 after conceding three goals on 17 shots in the opening period.
It will be interesting to see which goaltender Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch will trust in a must-win Game 6.
Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch undecided on starting goalie for must-win Game 6
Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch remained undecided on Monday about whether Stuart Skinner or Calvin Pickard would start in the net for Game 6. He noted that factors such as workload and other considerations would influence the decision.
"Knowing who they feel is going and who they feel confident at that time. And then there’s also the workload and numerous things we can think about," he said via NHL.
Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers will take place at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday. The puck drop for the matchup is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama