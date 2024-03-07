"Crosby is Montreal confirmed" - NHL fans debate over potential Sidney Crosby trade, best landing spot

The NHL fan community is abuzz with speculation over a rumor that's as enticing as it is unlikely: the potential trade of Sidney Crosby.

A recent Reddit post by r/hockey posed the question:

"Let's say if Crosby were to be traded, where would be his most likely landing spot?".

That sparked a debate among NHL fans on social media over what could be the ideal destination for Sidney Crosby if the Pittsburgh Penguins decide to trade the superstar center.

One confident fan declared:

“Montreal of course. Every big agents rumours are Montreal-bound. Zegras, Nylander, Duchaine, Dubois, Lecavalier, Kakko. … it is known. It is confirmed. Crosby is Montreal confirmed.”

The fan’s observation aligns with the pattern of connecting high-profile players to the Canadiens.

Another fan commented on the Colorado Avalanche for Crosby:

One fan said to be the Vancouver Canucks:

Here are some other fan reactions on Reddit:

Of course, any talk of Crosby being traded remains purely hypothetical for now. At 36, he's still performing at a high level for the Penguins, recording 63 points in 60 games this season.

Nevertheless, NHL fans love to imagine blockbuster trade scenarios, no matter how unlikely they aare.

Paul Bissonnette shares his dream scenario for Sidney Crosby's future

Paul Bissonnette recently shared his dream scenario involving Sidney Crosby, expressing his desire for Crosby to join forces with Nathan MacKinnon on the Colorado Avalanche.

"I know it won’t happen, but Crosby in Colorado would blow our brains. Can we just pretend? How unbelievable would it be to watch those two play together? If I had a Genie in a bottle and got 3 wishes, that would be one of my wishes no lie."

Thinking about the recent defeats of the Penguins, Bissonnette expressed sadness over Crosby's absence from the playoffs again.

"The Calgary loss was the nail in the coffin the Penguins are cooked. This is sad. Sid will miss playoffs for back to back years for the first time in his career, having the best season a 36-year-old's ever had."

The Penguins next face the Washington Capitals on Thursday at the PPG Paints Arena.