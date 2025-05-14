Curtis Joseph reveals Maple Leafs' $27,000,000 D-man as his Conn Smythe pick for 2025 Stanley Cup playoff MVP

Former NHL goaltender Curtis Joseph named Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev as his pick for the 2025 Conn Smythe Trophy as Stanley Cup playoffs MVP.

Tanev has emerged as a key player for the Maple Leafs during their playoff run, anchoring their blue line with a gritty, physical style that has earned respect from teammates and opponents.

Chris Tanev leads all playoff skaters with 81 hits taken, 35 more than the next closest player, and ranks second in the playoffs with 28 shots blocked. In a recent appearance on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, Joseph emphasized that Tanev's presence has bolstered the Maple Leafs' defense, making him a standout difference-maker on the backend.

"He is a stud defenseman. To me, he plays hard. I think this is a coming out for his career, playing for the Leafs, getting all eyes on him. This guy's got to be a no-brainer. I think that's a stud defenseman that the Leafs needed and they got. He's playing like one."

"So, you know, their D is big and strong. I mean, we don't see him get manhandled on their own end. I mean, all those guys are playing great, but I think Tanev has been the big difference-maker back there. So I enjoy watching all of it," Joseph said.

He added (1:06:43 onwards):

"Chris Tanev for playoff MVP right now."

Tanev, currently signed to a six-year, $27 million contract, has notched three points through a goal and two assists in 10 playoff games. He also leads the Leafs in plus/minus with a +5 rating.

Toronto Maple Leafs HC hails Chris Tanev's play

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube praised Tanev for embodying an old-school approach on the blue line.

Berube described the 35-year-old veteran as a fierce competitor who consistently sacrifices his body, whether by blocking shots or absorbing hits to make plays.

"He’s an old-school type of guy,” said Berube via Sportsnet. "Game recognize game. “He's a warrior. He’s a competitive person. Like, he’s right up there with all the ones that have been around, laying his body on the line every night, whether it’s a block, taking a hit to make a play. I mean, you name it. He’s going to lay it on the line."

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers are tied 2-2 in their Round 2 Eastern Conference series. Game 5 returns to Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. ET.

