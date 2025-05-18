“Dallas fans are legend”: Internet praises Stars faithful for supporting Jets’ Mark Scheifele with donations after Father’s death before Game 6

Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele suffered a family tragedy prior to Game 6 versus the Dallas Stars on Saturday night.

Scheifele’s father unexpectedly passed away, leaving the Jets’ forward heartbroken right before one of the biggest games of the season.

In response, Dallas Stars’ stepped up, pledging their support by donating to charities close to Scheifele’s heart, the True North Foundation and KidsSport Canada. The “$55 for 55” initiative has sparked a wave of positive fan reactions across the league.

Here’s a look at what some fans had to say, praising the classy gesture shown by Dallas Stars followers:

“Dallas fans are legends,” a fan wrote.

“Classy move by the stars’ fan base,” this fan weighed in.

“Class act👏” another fan remarked.

Meanwhile, other fans took advantage of the opportunity to express their condolences and support for Mark Scheifele.

Here’s what these fans wrote on social media to show their support for the Winnipeg Jets' star:

“Condolences to Scheifele on his loss,” this fan posted on X.

“We’re all Mark Scheifele fans tonight💙” a fan wrote on social media.

“We on💚” another fan commented.

The Winnipeg Jets will be hoping to extend their season by forcing a Game 7 with a win on Saturday night. With a win, the Dallas Stars will set up a date with the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final.

Mark Scheifele scores against Stars in Game 6

Mark Scheifele scored in Game 6 to make his late father proud - Source: Imagn

In what seems like a script from a Hollywood movie, Scheifele scored in Game 6 against the Dallas Stars.

Scheifele opened the scoring in the second period of Game 6 with his fifth goal of the postseason, at the 5:28 mark.

Here’s a look at Mark Scheifele’s tally:

The play started with a great save by Dallas netminder Jake Oettinger. However, the Stars were unable to clear the zone, allowing Scheifele to pick up a loose puck and bury it past Oettinger.

Scheifele’s goal gave the Jets a 1-0 lead. However, Sam Steel responded for the Dallas Stars, tying the game at the 11:12 mark of the middle frame

The two teams remained tied heading into the third period, poised to head into overtime.

While a Jets’ win would be a happy conclusion to a tragic situation, Scheifele can be certain that his goal in Game 6 made his father proud up in heaven.

