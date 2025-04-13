"Dark times indeed", "Ratings will suffer a lot": NHL fans react as Rangers, Bruins & Penguins make NHL history after playoff contention elimination

For the first time in NHL history, the New York Rangers, Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins will miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the same season.

This is the Rangers' first time missing the playoffs since the 2020-21 season. Meanwhile, the Bruins' run of eight straight playoff appearances has come to an end. As for the Penguins, they will be sitting out the playoffs for a third straight year after back-to-back Cup wins in 2016 and 2017.

Understandably, fans of the three teams haven't taken the news well, with one saying:

“Dark times indeed.”

Another predicted:

“And the ratings will suffer a lot”

Here are some more fan reactions:

"The NHL playoffs will not be the same without these three, but they will be fun nonetheless!," one wrote.

"As a Caps fan, it’s glorious seeing both NY teams, Boston, Philly and of course, Pittsburgh not in the playoffs," another wrote.

"Bruins need complete rebuild … after beating all time points record in 2023 them laying egg in playoffs …. time to blow up," one commented.

"There has not been a single season where the Devils, Islanders, and Rangers all missed the playoffs, though. 42 years and counting on that one," another wrote.

With a few games left before the regular season ends, the three iconic franchises have been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

HC Peter Laviolette opens up after Rangers' elimination from playoff race

New York coach Peter Laviolette expressed his disappointment in his failure to make the NHL playoffs.

He acknowledged that the team's poor finish wasn't a part of anyone's plan, especially after the success the previous year, winning the Presidents' Trophy.

“We had opportunities in the last 20 games to make our own noise and make our own way and we didn’t do that. It’s on us. We needed to be better,” Laviolette said after the 7-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

“I think there’s always expectation here. I think every year this team has gone in expecting to be successful, expecting to win a Stanley Cup. The disappointment is real. From everybody’s standpoint."

The coach pointed to the Rangers' inability to capitalize on key moments, particularly at home, as a significant factor in their collapse. In April, the Rangers managed only one win at home and one on the road, which eventually led to their failure to secure a playoff spot.

