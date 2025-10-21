Darnell Nurse's wife Mikayla drops 1-word reaction to Blue Jays snagging 4-3 win over the Mariners in ALCS Game 7

This week, Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse’s wife Mikayla Nurse joined in the national excitement as the Toronto Blue Jays clinched the American League pennant.Mikayla shared an Instagram story on Monday night showing the decisive moment on her TV from Game 7 of the ALCS at Rogers Centre as the Jays sealed a dramatic 4-3 win over the Seattle Mariners. The victory sent Toronto to its first World Series appearance since 1993.In the caption, Miakyla wrote:“Insane!!!!”via Instagram /@mikayla.nurseSeattle jumped out to an early lead on the night when Julio Rodríguez singled in a run in the first inning and later added a solo homer in the third to make it 2-1. Cal Raleigh’s fifth-inning blast pushed the Mariners’ advantage to 3-1 but the momentum shifted in the seventh.After a pair of walks and a single loaded the bases, veteran outfielder George Springer delivered one of the biggest swings in franchise history with a three-run home run to left field off reliever Eduard Bazardo. The stadium erupted as Springer rounded the bases sealing what would become the game-winning moment.Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was named ALCS MVP hitting .385 with three home runs, three doubles and four walks over the seven-game series. Springer finished Game 7 with two hits and three RBIs.Toronto now advances to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series with Game 1 set for Friday at Rogers Centre.Mikayla and Darnell Nurse are expecting a new family memberEarlier last month, Darnell Nurse and his wife Mikayla shared that they are expecting their third child together. Mikayla announced the news on Instagram with a heartfelt post captioned:“1…2…3 loading ♥”.The collage-style post featured Polaroid frames showing the couple’s two sons, a photo of their dog and Mikayla holding up a positive pregnancy test while sharing a kiss with Darnell. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe announcement quickly drew love from across the hockey community. Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle commented, “So happy for you guys!!! ♥♥♥”, while Celeste Desjardins, wife of Leon Draisaitl shared a string of heart emojis. Ex-Oiler Evander Kane’s fiancee Mara Teogen added several enthusiastic messages writing, “Ahhhh 🥹🥹🥹” and “Congratulations you guys 🫶🏼🫶🏼.”Darnell’s sister WNBA star Kia Nurse also joined in, posting, “Auntie Kiki’s club is VERY excited to welcome its newest member 🖤🖤🖤 can’t wait!!!!” Other well-wishers included Lauren Henrique, wife of Adam Henrique, Madison Brown, wife of Connor Brown, and Connor Schlichting’s partner Sami Punzo all sending their congratulations in the comments.Darnell and Mikayla have been together since 2011, having met in high school at St. Mary’s College in Sault Ste. Marie. They got engaged in October 2020, married in 2022 and are parents to two sons, Aiden and Chase.