  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Toronto Blue Jays
  • Darnell Nurse's wife Mikayla drops 1-word reaction to Blue Jays snagging 4-3 win over the Mariners in ALCS Game 7

Darnell Nurse's wife Mikayla drops 1-word reaction to Blue Jays snagging 4-3 win over the Mariners in ALCS Game 7

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Oct 21, 2025 15:18 GMT
Darnell Nurse
Darnell Nurse's wife Mikayla drops 1-word reaction to Blue Jays snagging 4-3 win over the Mariners in ALCS Game 7 [vai IG/@mikayla.nurse]

This week, Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse’s wife Mikayla Nurse joined in the national excitement as the Toronto Blue Jays clinched the American League pennant.

Ad

Mikayla shared an Instagram story on Monday night showing the decisive moment on her TV from Game 7 of the ALCS at Rogers Centre as the Jays sealed a dramatic 4-3 win over the Seattle Mariners. The victory sent Toronto to its first World Series appearance since 1993.

In the caption, Miakyla wrote:

“Insane!!!!”
via Instagram /@mikayla.nurse
via Instagram /@mikayla.nurse

Seattle jumped out to an early lead on the night when Julio Rodríguez singled in a run in the first inning and later added a solo homer in the third to make it 2-1. Cal Raleigh’s fifth-inning blast pushed the Mariners’ advantage to 3-1 but the momentum shifted in the seventh.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After a pair of walks and a single loaded the bases, veteran outfielder George Springer delivered one of the biggest swings in franchise history with a three-run home run to left field off reliever Eduard Bazardo. The stadium erupted as Springer rounded the bases sealing what would become the game-winning moment.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was named ALCS MVP hitting .385 with three home runs, three doubles and four walks over the seven-game series. Springer finished Game 7 with two hits and three RBIs.

Ad

Toronto now advances to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series with Game 1 set for Friday at Rogers Centre.

Mikayla and Darnell Nurse are expecting a new family member

Earlier last month, Darnell Nurse and his wife Mikayla shared that they are expecting their third child together. Mikayla announced the news on Instagram with a heartfelt post captioned:

“1…2…3 loading ♥”.
Ad

The collage-style post featured Polaroid frames showing the couple’s two sons, a photo of their dog and Mikayla holding up a positive pregnancy test while sharing a kiss with Darnell.

Ad

The announcement quickly drew love from across the hockey community. Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle commented, “So happy for you guys!!! ♥♥♥”, while Celeste Desjardins, wife of Leon Draisaitl shared a string of heart emojis. Ex-Oiler Evander Kane’s fiancee Mara Teogen added several enthusiastic messages writing, “Ahhhh 🥹🥹🥹” and “Congratulations you guys 🫶🏼🫶🏼.”

Darnell’s sister WNBA star Kia Nurse also joined in, posting, “Auntie Kiki’s club is VERY excited to welcome its newest member 🖤🖤🖤 can’t wait!!!!” Other well-wishers included Lauren Henrique, wife of Adam Henrique, Madison Brown, wife of Connor Brown, and Connor Schlichting’s partner Sami Punzo all sending their congratulations in the comments.

Darnell and Mikayla have been together since 2011, having met in high school at St. Mary’s College in Sault Ste. Marie. They got engaged in October 2020, married in 2022 and are parents to two sons, Aiden and Chase.

About the author
Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Twitter icon

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications