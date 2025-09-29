  • home icon
  "So happy for you guys!": Connor McDavid's wife Lauren reacts to Darnell Nurse and wife Mikayla expecting third child together

"So happy for you guys!": Connor McDavid's wife Lauren reacts to Darnell Nurse and wife Mikayla expecting third child together

By Anjum Rajonno
Published Sep 29, 2025 05:33 GMT
Connor McDavid
Connor McDavid's wife Lauren reacts to Darnell Nurse and wife Mikayla expecting third child together

This weekend, Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse and his wife Mikayla shared that they are expecting their third child together.

On Sunday, Mikayla took to Instagram with a collage of photos arranged in Polaroid-style frames including snapshots of the couple’s two children, a picture of their dog, and Mikayla holding up a pregnancy test while sharing a kiss with Darnell.

"1..2…3 loading 🤍," she wrote in the caption.
The post quickly drew love and congratulations from friends, family, and fellow members of the hockey community. Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle commented:

“So happy for you guys!!! ♥♥♥”.

Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste Desjardins chimed in with a string of red heart emojis, while Evander Kane’s fiancée Mara Teigen left multiple messages, writing:

“Ahhhh 🥹🥹🥹” and “Congratulations you guys 🫶🏼🫶🏼”.
via Instagram /@laurenkyle1
Darnell’s sister WNBA star Kia Nurse also expressed her joy in the comments, posting:

“Auntie Kiki’s club is VERY excited to welcome its newest member 🖤🖤🖤 can’t wait!!!!”.

Others also sent their congratulations including Adam Henrique’s wife Lauren Henrique who wrote:

“So sweet 🫶🏼 congrats guys!!”. Connor Brown’s wife Madison added, “😭😭😭 so happy for the best fam ♥♥”, and Connor Schlichting’s partner Sami Punzo shared her excitement with, “Eeeee!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

Dranell Nurse’s wife Mikayla celebrated her 30th birthday

Last month, Darnell Nurse celebrated his wife Mikayla Nurse’s 30th birthday with a cozy dinner party attended by close friends including Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste Desjardins and former Oiler Warren Foegele’s wife Alexandra Foegele.

Celeste shared glimpses of the evening on Instagram including the moment Mikayla blew out her birthday candles before raising a toast with guests. One story was captioned “30 & HOT” with a fire and heart emoji. Mikayla later reposted clips smiling and waving as friends clapped along to mark her milestone.

In another, guests raised martinis in celebration while a longer video showed laughter and cheers at the dinner table with Darnell proudly seated beside her.

via Instagram /@celestedesjardins
Alexandra also shared moments from the night, including a candle-blowing clip and a final black-and-white photo of Mikayla posing elegantly in her dress after dinner.

Darnell Nurse and Mikayla have been together since 2011 after meeting in high school at St. Mary’s College in Sault Ste. Marie. They got engaged in October 2020 and married in 2022. The couple welcomed their first son Aiden in May 2021 and their second son Chase in September 2023.

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

