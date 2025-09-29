"So happy for you guys!": Connor McDavid's wife Lauren reacts to Darnell Nurse and wife Mikayla expecting third child together

This weekend, Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse and his wife Mikayla shared that they are expecting their third child together.On Sunday, Mikayla took to Instagram with a collage of photos arranged in Polaroid-style frames including snapshots of the couple’s two children, a picture of their dog, and Mikayla holding up a pregnancy test while sharing a kiss with Darnell.&quot;1..2…3 loading 🤍,&quot; she wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post quickly drew love and congratulations from friends, family, and fellow members of the hockey community. Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle commented:“So happy for you guys!!! ♥♥♥”.Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste Desjardins chimed in with a string of red heart emojis, while Evander Kane’s fiancée Mara Teigen left multiple messages, writing:“Ahhhh 🥹🥹🥹” and “Congratulations you guys 🫶🏼🫶🏼”.via Instagram /@laurenkyle1Darnell’s sister WNBA star Kia Nurse also expressed her joy in the comments, posting:“Auntie Kiki’s club is VERY excited to welcome its newest member 🖤🖤🖤 can’t wait!!!!”.Others also sent their congratulations including Adam Henrique’s wife Lauren Henrique who wrote:“So sweet 🫶🏼 congrats guys!!”. Connor Brown’s wife Madison added, “😭😭😭 so happy for the best fam ♥♥”, and Connor Schlichting’s partner Sami Punzo shared her excitement with, “Eeeee!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”.Dranell Nurse’s wife Mikayla celebrated her 30th birthdayLast month, Darnell Nurse celebrated his wife Mikayla Nurse’s 30th birthday with a cozy dinner party attended by close friends including Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste Desjardins and former Oiler Warren Foegele’s wife Alexandra Foegele.Celeste shared glimpses of the evening on Instagram including the moment Mikayla blew out her birthday candles before raising a toast with guests. One story was captioned “30 &amp; HOT” with a fire and heart emoji. Mikayla later reposted clips smiling and waving as friends clapped along to mark her milestone.In another, guests raised martinis in celebration while a longer video showed laughter and cheers at the dinner table with Darnell proudly seated beside her.via Instagram /@celestedesjardinsAlexandra also shared moments from the night, including a candle-blowing clip and a final black-and-white photo of Mikayla posing elegantly in her dress after dinner.Darnell Nurse and Mikayla have been together since 2011 after meeting in high school at St. Mary’s College in Sault Ste. Marie. They got engaged in October 2020 and married in 2022. The couple welcomed their first son Aiden in May 2021 and their second son Chase in September 2023.