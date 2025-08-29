  • home icon
  Leon Draisaitl's wife Celeste gushes over "bestie" Darnell Nurse's wife Mikayla's 30th birthday bash

Leon Draisaitl's wife Celeste gushes over "bestie" Darnell Nurse’s wife Mikayla’s 30th birthday bash

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Aug 29, 2025 12:24 GMT
Leon Draisaitl's wife Celeste gushes over "bestie" Darnell Nurse's wife Mikayla's 30th birthday bash

This week, Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse’s wife Mikayla Nurse celebrated her 30th birthday with a dinner party. The event was attended by close friends, including Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste Desjardins and former Oiler Warren Foegele’s wife Alexandra Foegele.

On Thursday, Celeste shared a couple of stories from the evening on her Instagram. One of the clips featured the moment Mikayla blew off the candles in front of her and raised a toast with the guests.

“Besties 30!!!!” Celeste captioned the story.
via Instagram /@celestedesjardins
via Instagram /@celestedesjardins

Mikayla also reposted a few stories. One of the clips showed her smiling and waving while friends clapped along to mark her “almost 30.” Another had guests raising martinis, and a longer table video showed the group cheering as she leaned forward laughing while Dranell Nurse clapped, seated beside her.

Alexandra Foegele shared a couple of stories from the night as well. She captured the moment Mikayla blew out the candles and wrote:

“30 & HOT,” followed by a fire and red heart emoji.
via Instagram/@mikayla.nurse
via Instagram/@mikayla.nurse

Her final story was a black-and-white shot of Mikayla posing in her dress after dinner.

Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste recaps their St. Tropez vacay

Earlier this month, Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins celebrated their destination wedding in Les Baux-de-Provence, followed by a getaway to Saint-Tropez with Connor McDavid and his wife, Lauren Kyle. Over the weekend, Celeste shared a series of photos on Instagram recapping their vacation.

The carousel showed Celeste outdoors in a dark brown dress with sunglasses, dancing at an outdoor party and toasting pink cocktails with Lauren and a friend. The two also posed together at a beachside restaurant, Lauren in a red-and-pink striped dress and Celeste in brown.

“Return ticket, please!” she captioned the post.

Other shots included a close-up of their table with wine glasses and plates, Celeste dancing with Leon on the beach and scenic views from a boat ride. The series ended with a sweet picture of Leon leaning into Celeste at the outdoor lunch table.

Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins’ wedding in Les Baux-de-Provence, France, was attended by several NHL players and their partners. Guests included Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Breanne Windle, Darnell Nurse and Mikayla Nurse. Evander Kane and his fiancée Mara Teigen, Zach Hyman and Alannah Hyman, Mattias Ekholm and Ida Ekholm were also present among many other guests.

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
