Leon Draisaitl's wife Celeste gushes over "bestie" Darnell Nurse’s wife Mikayla’s 30th birthday bash

This week, Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse’s wife Mikayla Nurse celebrated her 30th birthday with a dinner party. The event was attended by close friends, including Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste Desjardins and former Oiler Warren Foegele’s wife Alexandra Foegele.On Thursday, Celeste shared a couple of stories from the evening on her Instagram. One of the clips featured the moment Mikayla blew off the candles in front of her and raised a toast with the guests.“Besties 30!!!!” Celeste captioned the story.via Instagram /@celestedesjardinsMikayla also reposted a few stories. One of the clips showed her smiling and waving while friends clapped along to mark her “almost 30.” Another had guests raising martinis, and a longer table video showed the group cheering as she leaned forward laughing while Dranell Nurse clapped, seated beside her.Alexandra Foegele shared a couple of stories from the night as well. She captured the moment Mikayla blew out the candles and wrote:“30 &amp; HOT,” followed by a fire and red heart emoji.via Instagram/@mikayla.nurseHer final story was a black-and-white shot of Mikayla posing in her dress after dinner.Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste recaps their St. Tropez vacayEarlier this month, Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins celebrated their destination wedding in Les Baux-de-Provence, followed by a getaway to Saint-Tropez with Connor McDavid and his wife, Lauren Kyle. Over the weekend, Celeste shared a series of photos on Instagram recapping their vacation.The carousel showed Celeste outdoors in a dark brown dress with sunglasses, dancing at an outdoor party and toasting pink cocktails with Lauren and a friend. The two also posed together at a beachside restaurant, Lauren in a red-and-pink striped dress and Celeste in brown.“Return ticket, please!” she captioned the post.Other shots included a close-up of their table with wine glasses and plates, Celeste dancing with Leon on the beach and scenic views from a boat ride. The series ended with a sweet picture of Leon leaning into Celeste at the outdoor lunch table. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLeon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins’ wedding in Les Baux-de-Provence, France, was attended by several NHL players and their partners. Guests included Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Breanne Windle, Darnell Nurse and Mikayla Nurse. Evander Kane and his fiancée Mara Teigen, Zach Hyman and Alannah Hyman, Mattias Ekholm and Ida Ekholm were also present among many other guests.