Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse is spending the 4 Nations Face-Off break in Maui with his wife, Mikayla. Since he wasn’t selected for Team Canada, he is enjoying some downtime.

Mikayla shared photos from their trip, showing beautiful views and relaxing moments. In one picture, the couple was on a boat, smiling with the ocean behind them. Another showed them sitting together, dressed in stylish outfits and holding drinks.

"Maui you stole my heart and my stomach," Mikaya captioned on Monday.

Their vacation includes great food. One snap featured a pepperoni pizza by the pool. Another showed a seafood platter with oysters and crab legs. A breakfast spread with pastries and fruit was also captured.

The couple is staying in a luxury resort. Photos showed an infinity pool with ocean views and a pool area surrounded by tropical plants. A sunset over the water added to the peaceful setting.

Mikayla also posted a mirror selfie in a black swimsuit, with Darnell standing beside her. They also spotted a whale in the ocean, making for a special moment. The trip includes sightseeing, with misty mountains and coastal beaches in their photos.

Darnell is making the most of his time off before returning to the Oilers for the NHL season.

Darnell Nurse's wife Mikayla shared a special message on her husband's birthday

Darnell Nurse turned 30 on Feb. 4, and his wife, Mikayla Nurse, shared a special message for him. Mikayla posted pictures on Instagram from their high school days to their wedding.

"Holy I blinked and 13 years of birthdays celebrated have come and gone! Happy 30th to my favourite person on the planet. You make the world a better place. I’m so lucky to spend everyday with you by my side as my other half." Mikayla captioned.

Mikayla is a professional dancer and was trained in Canada and the U.S. She graduated from Ryerson University’s BFA dance program.

Darnell and Mikayla met in 2011 at St. Mary’s College in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. They got engaged in October 2020 and married in 2022. Their first son, Aiden, was born in May 2021, and their second son, Chase, was born in September 2023.

Mikayla also mentioned how much she enjoys watching him as a father.

"Those boys are so lucky to have and learn from you. I could say so much more, but that’s enough for instagram. I love you 🤍," Mikayla wrote.

Professionally, Mikayala has performed for the Toronto Blue Jays and worked in films like "Stage Fright" and "Work It."

Darnell and the Edmonton Oilers will be back on the ice on Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

