Darnell Nurse’s wife Mikayla gushes over Leon Draisiatl and Celeste’s big ‘wedding day’ 

Darnell Nurse’s wife, Mikayla, shared her happiness about Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins’ wedding on Instagram. She posted a few stories from the celebration, giving fans a glimpse into the big day. Mikayla and Darnell were among the many guests who traveled to the south of France to attend the ceremony.Before the wedding, Mikayla shared a mirror selfie with Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle. In another photo, Mikayla posed with her husband. She wore a blue off-shoulder bodycon dress, while Darnell Nurse wore a grey checked jacket with a white shirt and light blue pants.Mikayla and Darnell Nurse’s own story goes back to high school in Sault Ste. Marie. The two met at St. Mary’s College and started dating in 2011. Over the years, they’ve built a strong relationship and are now parents to two sons, Aiden and Chase.Mikayla also shared a group photo with her close friends, including Lauren and Celeste, the bride. In one of her stories, she posted a picture of Leon and Celeste with the caption:“It’s wedding day.”via Instagram/@mikayla.nurseLeon Draisaitl and Celeste got married in Les Baux-de-Provence, France, at Domaine de Manville. Many of Leon’s current and former teammates attended the ceremony. This included Connor McDavid, Evander Kane, Sam Gagner, and their partners.Before the wedding, Lauren Kyle shared her own journey to France. She traveled with Olympic medalist Mark McMorris and Connor Schlichting. On Instagram, she posted a few photos from their private jet. She wrote “coming for you” and later added, “On our way to wedding 2.”After arriving in France, Lauren shared a quiet moment with McDavid and wrote:“Finally reunited with the hubby.”Leon proposed to Celeste in Mallorca, Spain, last summer. Celeste posted a photo from the proposal in July and wrote:“The easiest yes. I love you forever.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe duo didn’t share their wedding date with the public, so fans were happy to see a few photos and updates from the people close to them.Darnell Nurse and wife Mikayla enjoy family getaway in PortugalAt the end of July, Darnell Nurse and his wife Mikayla spent some quiet family time in Portugal with their two sons, Aiden and Chase. After a busy NHL season, the trip gave them a chance to relax and enjoy being together. Mikayla posted a few photos on Instagram, including one where Darnell kissed her on the cheek. She wrote in the caption:“Thanks Portugal, you were a dream.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNurse lost his second straight Stanley Cup final in June. He will focus on the upcoming 2025-26 NHL season after the festivities.