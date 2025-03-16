Darnell Nurse’s wife Mikayla shows off unique Oilers-themed props at Leon Draisaitl's fiancée Celeste Desjardins’ bachelorette

Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl and his fiancee, actress and model Celeste Desjardins, are set to tie the knot soon. Desjardins recently had her bachelorette party, with the wives and partners of several of Draisaitl’s teammates in attendance.

Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse’s wife Mikayla posted photos from the party, which was reportedly held in Las Vegas, on Instagram on Saturday. One photo showed Desjardins and two other Oilers players' partners holding up paddles with photos of their significant others' faces on them.

“My fav brides!!!” Mikayla wrote.

(Credit: IG/@mikayla.nurse)

The photo showed Desjardins posing with a paddle which has a portrait of Draisaitl’s face on it. The other two women in the snap were Kaspari Kapanen's fiancee Matleena Laakso and Troy Stetcher's fiancee Emma Vincent. Another photo was a selfie of Mikayla and Desjardins.

(Credit: IG/@mikayla.nurse)

Draisatl reached the 100-point milestone on Friday after scoring twice against the New York Islanders and helping his team win 2-1. He has scored 49 goals this season, the highest of any player in the league. The next highest-scorer is Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander with 36 goals.

Nurse praised Draisaitl’s work ethic and performance for the team.

“He’s been the horse for us. He’s been the catalyst most nights,” Nurse said on Saturday, via The Athletic. “He’s one of the best players in the world and he’s showing it night in and night out.

“It’s that time of year. You see it year in and year out with him as the year goes on. Later and later, he elevates his game to another level. That’s why he’s so important and so special in this league.”

Draisaitl, who has scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in 17 consecutive games, is on the longest point streak of his career. He is tied for the NHL record with Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak.

Celeste shares pics from her and Leon Draisaitl’s wedding venue

In February, when the NHL took a break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, Celeste Desjardins and Leon Draisaitl went to the French chateau, which is going to be their wedding venue. She posted pics from the Chateau d’Estoublon on Feb. 23.

The couple started dating in 2018. Draisaitl proposed to Desjardins in Mallorca, Spain last July.

Desjardins is close friends with Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle. Lauren is going to be Desjardins' maid of honor.

