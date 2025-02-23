In Photos: Leon Draisaitl's fiancee Celeste Desjardins melts over their "most special trip" to scenic French countryside

Edmonton Oilers' star Leon Draisaitl and his fiancée Celeste Desjardins enjoyed a romantic getaway to the scenic French countryside. Desjardins called it their "most special trip" on Instagram.

Ad

The couple visited Provence, where they are set to be married at the grand Château d'Estoublon estate.

Desjardins shared a series of photos, including moments with Draisaitl, their villa and a spa visit. Other pictures captured them playing cards with friends, a mirror selfie with her friends, and Draisaitl enjoying a drink with a friend.

Ad

Trending

Draisaitl and Desjardins have been together since 2018, getting engaged in Mallorca, Spain in July 2024. Last week, Celeste shared photos giving a glimpse of their wedding venue and their food-tasting experience.

The couple is close friends with fellow Oiler Connor McDavid and his wife Lauren Kyle.

Celeste Desjardins' reaction to Leon Draisaitl's contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers

Celeste Desjardins took to Instagram to express her excitement and pride over Leon Draisaitl's eight-year, $112 million contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers.

Ad

"So incredibly proud of you baby," she said in Sept. "I’ve watched you pour so much love and hard work in everything you do. Your commitment and passion for the game is unmatched. I can’t wait to see what the next 8 years has in store for you."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The new deal, which kicks in for the 2025-26 season, will see Draisaitl earn an average of $14 million per year. He will remain with the Oilers through 2032-33.

"So happy to be on this journey with you and get the privilege to call Edmonton home for the next 8 years. We have created such a beautiful life there with an incredible community and I’m so excited to watch all your greatness continue there," Desjardins added.

Ad

Draisaitl has spent his entire NHL career with the Oilers after being drafted third overall in 2014.

The new contract extension will make Leon Draisaitl the highest-paid player in the Oilers history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles