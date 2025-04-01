David Pastrnak admits missing Bruins' 'leaders' Charlie McAvoy, $52,000,000 D-man amidst 8-game losing streak

It's been the most difficult stretch of professional hockey in the NHL for Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak in his career. Following Saturday night's 2-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings, the Bruins have now lost eight consecutive games and all but officially been realistically knocked out of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference.

It doesn't help things that injured top defenseman Charlie McAvoy hasn't been able to play since mid-February while suiting up for Team USA in the Four Nations Face-Off tournament. Another key defensman in Hampus Lindholm, who is in the middle of an eight-year, $52 million deal, has also been out since last November.

Naturally, Pastrnak misses the leadership and talent that McAvoy and Lindholm bring to the ice as he explained following Monday's practice. (Start at 9:35)

“Obviously it’s tough for every player to be out and I know with Charlie, one of the leaders in this group, it’s extremely tough for him. We can sense how much he wants to help and be out there and help our team to win,” said Pastrnak. “It hurts, the same with Hampus (Lindholm, out since Nov. 12). He’s having a tough year, too.

"Missing those two guys on the back end it obviously shows every game and they’re a big part of our group. We miss them. They try to stay positive, so we (do the same) with them. It’s never fun. Unfortunately, injuries are part of hockey but we’d definitely like to have them on the ice.”

McAvoy is one of the highest-paid Bruins players, currently in the midst of an eight-year, $76 million contract with a $9.5 million cap hit. Only Pastrnak earns more; his cap hit is $11.25 million per season.

McAvoy has 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 50 games this season. Meanwhile, Lindholm has played only 17 games, contributing seven points.

Charlie McAvoy was hurt during the Four Nations Face-Off tournament

One of the top defensemen for Team USA, McAvoy was injured during a February 13 match against Team Finland. While he played in their next game against Team Canada on February 15, he soon developed an infection and hasn't played since then.

He's an integral part of Boston's remaining leadership group, especially after the trades of Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers and Charlie Coyle to the Colorado Avalanche.

While McAvoy would like to come back as soon as possible, he also understands the importance of not risking his availability long term as he explained after his participation in Monday's practice without a red non-contact jersey. (Start at 13:46)

“Obviously I think it’s important,” said McAvoy. “We’re in a spot that we haven’t been in yet. What I’m trying to do right now is rehab the best I can every single day to potentially play this year.

"What will happen will happen, but to be a part of the group every day, to set an example, to try and get closer every day with these guys, to build relationships, that’s what I’m identifying right now as what I’m trying to accomplish.”

McAvoy was signed to his current extension by the Bruins in October of 2021; his deal runs through 2029.

