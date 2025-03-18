David Pastrnak alleges officials "decided to look away" from calling penalties for Boston Bruins in 3-2 OT loss to Buffalo Sabres

The Boston Bruins fell 3-2 in overtime to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night, with star winger David Pastrnak voicing his frustration over what he felt was a lack of calls going the Bruins' way.

The game-winning goal came on the power play in overtime, with Alex Tuch scoring for the Sabres with just 11 seconds left. Pastrnak believed the Bruins should have been the team on the man advantage in the extra period.

"Yeah, I felt like if anybody should get a power play in overtime, it should have been us. I think they had the power play the whole game. That’s just my opinion, that’s why I was mad," Pastrnak said postgame. (04:52)

"Korpi [Joonas Korpisalo] got slashed when he had the puck covered twice on that power play, and they couldn’t even it up. They decided to look away, so it’s frustrating that they got the power play opportunity in overtime."

The loss is the third straight for the Bruins, who got goals from Morgan Geekie and Pavel Zacha in the defeat. Joonas Korpisalo made 27 saves for Boston.

For Buffalo, Owen Power and Peyton Krebs also scored while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 17 shots. The win snapped an eight-game road losing streak for the Sabres.

Pastrnak, who picked up an assist in the game, shared his thoughts on the team's rebuild.

"We have work to do, we have trying to build with every game and, obviously, like I said if you look overall the effort and, you know, the effort was there today, played the overall much better game than last game, you know but so, yes, we can build from that," Pastrnak said.

Pastrnak has recorded 34 goals and 83 points in 69 games this season.

Bruins coach Joe Sacco on penalty call in overtime

When asked about the pivotal penalty call in overtime, Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco said he thought it was the right decision by the referees. However, Sacco pointed out a missed penalty call for the Sabres.

"I thought it was a penalty, but before that, I think it was Mason who had a two-on-one. I thought there was an opportunity for a call there. I thought he got slashed on his hands down there before that," Sacco remarked.

When further questioned if he was surprised the penalty went against his team rather than the Sabres, Sacco was diplomatic in his response.

"I can’t comment too much on that, but from my vantage point, I thought there could have been a call on Mason, and then it looked like there was a penalty on our guy," he said.

They will look to bounce back in their next matchup on Thursday night against the Vegas Golden Knights.

