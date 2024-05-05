David Pastrnak discloses how he reacted to Jim Montgomery's call out after Game 6

David Pastrnak was called by Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery's call out after their Game 6 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Montgomery publicly stated in his post-game interview that Pastrnak "needs to step up".

David Pastrnak did just that and scored the series-clinching goal in overtime against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7. After the Bruins' thrilling 2-1 overtime victory, the Bruins center disclosed how he took to Montgomery's public criticism. He said:

"With Jimmy, he said the stuff he did after Game 6. I told him, 'If I were the coach and you were me, I'd say the same thing.' So, I had no problem with him saying that."

Pastrnak had Montgomery's back and urged that the Bruins head coach keeps his players accountable and said:

"He's trying to bring the best out of every single player and he expects more. I just took it as a man and tried to be better. I admitted that I need to be better and I still have way to be (much) better."

Jim Montgomery disclosed his conversation with David Pastrnak about his Game 6 performance and said:

"I talked to him right after the game about it. I talked to him about it during the game. Pasta and I have a real healthy, communicative relationship. He's ready to go."

The Bruins' victory was a team effort, with defenseman Hampus Lindholm also finding the back of the net and goaltender Jeremy Swayman making 30 saves.

The Maple Leafs, despite the return of star player Auston Matthews, who had missed Games 5 and 6 due to an illness and undisclosed injury, couldn't overcome the determined Bruins.

William Nylander scored Toronto's lone goal, assisted by Matthews, while Ilya Samsonov made 29 saves in place of the injured Joseph Woll.

David Pastrnak on 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs

David Pastrnak expressed his joy and relief after scoring the game-winning goal over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series.

"Huge moment, obviously," David Pastrnak said after the game.

"A lot of excitement. You could say a little relief as well. It was a tight-checking game, so it was nice to get it. And obviously the happiness from the group and sticking together the whole series was unbelievable, and couldn’t be more proud of ourselves.”

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery praised his team's composure and maturity in grinding out the low-scoring Game 7 win.

"When you’re not getting a lot of offensive chances, you lose your patience at times, and we talked about not losing our patience," Montgomery said.

On the other side, Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe lamented the thin margins in defeat.

"Obviously, this series [was] very close. That is the thinnest of margins you can get in Game 7 overtime. So, obviously very disappointing to not come on the right side of it."

But Keefe took pride in his team's effort and competitiveness throughout the series.

With the dramatic victory, the Bruins now advance to face the Florida Panthers in the second round, starting May 6.