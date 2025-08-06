David Pastrnak gets 100% honest about not becoming Bruins captain following Brad Marchand's Panthers trade - "I know I’m a leader"

Boston Bruins superstar David Pastrnak made his feelings known about getting passed over for the team’s captaincy this upcoming season.

In an interview published in the Czech-language site hokej.cz on August 6, David Pastrnak opened up about the Bruins’ not naming a captain for this upcoming season.

Pastrnak stated the following, originally in Czech, translated into English:

“Nothing changes. It wouldn’t change if I had the C or Charlie McAvoy. We’re all in this together, we still have guys in the locker room who’ve won the Stanley Cup.”

The captaincy was left vacant at last year’s trade deadline when former captain Brad Marchand was sent to the Florida Panthers. The Bruins played the remainder of the season with only alternates.

The expectation was that this upcoming season, the club would name Marchand’s successor. However, the club has apparently chosen to refrain from naming a captain, opting for only alternates.

Playing without a formal captain is something that doesn’t affect David Pastrnak’s leadership in any way. The 29-year-old sniper is well aware of his role on the team. He added:

“I know I’m a leader and Boston’s game will depend on me. We have to continue to work together, improve and help the young guys.”

Given the Bruins' fire sale at last year’s deadline, the Bruins will be icing a mix of veteran leaders and rising stars. David Pastrnak will be looking to lead the way, as the Bruins attempt to get back into the playoff race.

David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, two-headed captaincy for Boston Bruins

In a July 29 piece, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald spoke with Boston Bruins top blue liner Charlie McAvoy. In his conversation, the topic of the team’s captaincy surfaced.

Charlie McAvoy, like David Pastrnak, is a frontrunner to wear the “C” for the Bruins. But as the club is not expected to bestow the honor on anyone, Conroy declared that the Bruins will run a “two-headed captaincy.”

Conroy quoted McAvoy as stating:

“Going into this year, we’re both going to have A’s. That’s what I know. I don’t think there’s any fire under them to do anything with that. And guess what? That’s totally fine.”

The fact that there is no animosity between McAvoy and Pastrnak bodes well for the club. A tight bond between both stars will help mold the club’s dressing room ethos throughout the season.

McAvoy added:

“Me and Pasta are spending the time together, which I’ve found incredible, learning about him a little bit more, about him as a leader. Just what I’ll say on that front is I love that we’re going to be able to take this on together.”

The camaraderie between McAvoy and Pastrnak is a testament to the professionalism exuded by both stars.

McAvoy will be looking to get back on track following a season cut short by a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, Pastrnak will be eager to reprise his 100-point season from 2024-25.

