Jeremy Swayman and teammate Charlie McAvoy attend Coldplay concert with their partners Alessandra and Kiley

This Wednesday, Jeremy Swayman and his Bruins teammate Charlie McAvoy attended the Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium with their partners, Alessandra Iacoboni and Kiley McAvoy. Alessandra and Kiley later shared a few stories on their Instagram from the event.
One of the stories posted by Alessandra showed both Swayman and McAvoy standing together among the crowd vibing to the music in the packed stadium. Another story shared by Kiley captured a close-up of the stage, where lead singer Chris Martin was performing under the lighting and visuals.
In a third story, also posted by Kiley, Charlie McAvoy was seen throwing his hands up and singing along as the stadium lit up around him.
Coldplay performed a sold-out show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on the night as part of their Music of the Spheres world tour. The concert featured opening acts Ayra Starr and Elyanna, and followed a similar multi-act structure to the previous night, with hits like Higher Power, Paradise, The Scientist, Viva la Vida, Yellow, A Sky Full of Stars and Fix You.
There were also a few special moments including a fan-involved moment during Magic, guest vocals from Elyanna on We Pray and immersive production with neon visuals and confetti.
Jeremy Swayman and Alessandra recap their European getaway
Earlier last week, Jeremy Swayman and his partner Alessandra Iacaboni continued their European offseason travels with stops in Florence, the Dolomites and Venice.
In Florence, the couple attended the wedding of Alessandra’s friend Elli Santangelo. Alessandra later posted photos on Instagram, including one of her in a lime green ombre dress next to Swayman who wore an ivory suit. Other images showed Alessandra with her mother and sister, a sunset over the Tuscan hills, and the couple posing near a yellow villa.
“Florence 🤍🕊️,” she captioned the post.
One photo showed Swayman in a casual outfit during the sunset reception, while another captured Alessandra’s mom Monique walking through Florence with her son Tino.
Over the weekend, Swayman shared a carousel of photos from their trip to the Dolomites. One clip showed Alessandra hiking along a narrow mountain trail and another captured Swayman jumping mid-air in front of the peaks.
“Dolomites 2025,” Jeremy Swayman captioned the post.
More scenes featured Alessandra standing by a summit cross, cows grazing in a green plain and the couple posing together with mountain views. Other pictures showed a cozy hotel interior, Swayman playing tennis and the two sharing a sweet moment on a rocky outcrop.
Alessandra later posted a couple of stories from Venice. One video showed a view of the Grand Canal filled with gondolas and colorful historic buildings. Another featured her walking through a narrow alleyway in a light colored silk dress.
