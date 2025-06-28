"Had to use google translate": Jeremy Swayman's girlfriend Alessandra pens teasing remark to beau's one-word caption in Italian

This week, Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman shared a lovely couple click with his girlfriend Alessandra Iacaboni on her Instagram stories with an Italia caption. Alessandra later reposted the story on her own account with a teasing remark on Wednesday.
The picture showed Swayman and Iacoboni posing together during sunset. They stood close together smiling with a scenic background of trees. Jeremy Swayman sported a dark shirt and white pants, while Alessandra wore a halter neck draped mini dress in mauve.
In the caption, he wrote in Italian:
“Amore,” followed by a red heart emoji.
Reposting the story on her own handle, Alessandra wrote:
“Don’t be fooled he had to use google translate”
Jeremy Swayman has been spending time with his partner Alessandra Iacaboni during the offseason. Last month, they hosted an outdoor family pizza night with Alessandra’s brother Frank featuring fresh pizzas, toppings, salad, drinks and an outdoor oven. Alessandra shared photos and videos on her Instagram stories showing Jeremy focused on baking pizzas and later relaxing by a fire pit roasting marshmallows.
Jeremy Swayman linked up with Bruins teammates in Sweden
Earlier last month, Jeremy Swayman met with some of his Boston Bruins teammates in Stockholm while playing for Team USA at the IIHF World Championship. They dined together at an upscale restaurant alongside their partners.
Alessandra later posted pictures of them dining with Andrew Peeke, Hampus Lindholm and their partners Ryen Hendricks and Amanda Corvenius from their night out on her stories. In one of the stories, they were seen watching a hockey game on a phone together. Amanda also shared a story showing Denmark’s quarterfinal win over Team Canada on the phone with Danish flag emojis.
After Team USA’s 6-1 win over Kazakhstan, Jeremy and Alessandra had previously explored Aarhus, Denmark, sharing photos of the city’s canals and streets. She posted some clicks from their outing as well on her stories.
At the 2025 IIHF World Championship, Jeremy Swayman had a strong showing for his side. He came away with a 7-0 record, a 1.69 goals-against average, a .921 save percentage and two shutouts. In the gold medal game, he stopped all 25 shots in their 1-0 overtime win against Switzerland. This win gave the USA its first gold medal since 1933.
