Bruins' Jeremy Swayman becomes a pizzaiolo for girlfriend Alessandra and her Italian-heritage family on "build your own pizza" night

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman is spending quality time with his partner Alessandra Iacaboni in the offseason. This week, Swayman and Alessandra linked up with her brother Frank Iacaboni to host an Italian-heritage outdoor family pizza night.

Ad

On Thursday, Alessandra shared a series of stories on her Instagram from their family gathering.One of the pictures saw a table lined with fresh pizzas, toppings, salad, drinks, and the outdoor oven in the background.

“Build your own 🍕 night!” Alessandra wrote in the caption.

The next click saw Swayman fully locked in as he watched pizzas bake in the outdoor oven, taking his role as pizzaiolo seriously during. Alessandra’s brother Frank Iacaboni was seen standing by the table. The caption, read:

Ad

Trending

“Locked in”

via Instagram/@alessandra.iacaboni

he final story saw Swayman and Frank relaxing by the firepit, roasting marshmallows.

Ad

“S’mores szn 🔥,” Alessandra captioned the story.

Jeremy Swayman and Alessandra linked up with his Bruins teammates

Earlier last week, Jeremy Swayman met up with some of his Bruins teammates in Stockholm during his stay at Sweden for the IIHF World Championship with Team USA.

Swayman and Alessandra were seen dining with Andrew Peeke and his girlfriend Ryen Hendricks, as well as Hampus Lindholm and his partner Amanda Corvenius. The group was spotted at an upscale restaurant seated around a white-tableclothed round table.

Ad

Iacoboni shared a click of the group on her Instagram stories with the caption:

“Reunited 💖😌.”

Another story saw the group watching a hockey game on a smartphone. Amanda Corvenius later posted a story showing Denmark’s quarterfinal win over Team Canada on the same phone, with Danish flag emojis.

via Instagram/@alessandra.iacaboni

Earlier in the month, after Team USA defeated Kazakhstan 6-1, Swayman and Iacoboni also explored Aarhus, Denmark. Iacoboni shared three photos on her stories from their walk. One showed a sunny canal lined with brick buildings. Another featured colorful flowers at a local market. The last photo showed Swayman walking down a cobblestone street, dressed in a black T-shirt and shorts.

Jeremy Swayman went 7-0 for Team USA at the 2025 IIHF World Championship. He had a 1.69 goals-against average, a .921 save percentage and two shutouts during this year’s tournament. In the gold medal game, he stopped all 25 shots in a 1-0 overtime win against Switzerland. It was USA’s first gold since 1933.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama