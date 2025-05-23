In Photos: Jeremy Swayman and girlfriend Alessandra 'reunite' with his Boston Bruins teammates in Stockholm

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman is playing for Team USA in the ongoing 2025 IIHF World Championship. On Friday, Swayman and his girlfriend Alessandra Iacaboni linked up with some of his Bruins teammates and their partners in Stockholm.
Alessandra shared a couple of stories on her Instagram featuring Andrew Peeke and his girlfriend Ryen Hendricks, Hampus Lindholm, and his partner Amanda Corvenius dining with them at an upscale restaurant. The group was seated around a white-tableclothed round table.
“Reunited 💖😌,” she wrote in the caption.
Amanda Corvenius also posted a few stories on her account from the evening. One of her stories showed the group leaning in to watch an ongoing hockey game streaming on a smartphone.
Another click focused on the smartphone placed upright on the table streaming what appeared to be Denmark’s quarterfinals victory at the 2025 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship against Team Canada. Amanda added Danish flag emojis in the caption of the story.
Jeremy Swayman and Alessandra Iacaboni went exploring tourist spots in Denmark
Earlier this week, after helping Team USA beat Kazakhstan 6-1 in the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship, goalie Jeremy Swayman and his girlfriend Alessandra Iacoboni spent the day exploring Aarhus.
Iacoboni posted three photos from their walk on her Instagram stories from their outing. One of the clicks showed a sunny canal scene in central Aarhus, with people sitting under umbrellas near the water. Brick buildings lined the calm area.
The second image was of a flower stall, with bright flowers in wooden crates labeled “Faaregaard Taasinge” at a local market. The last photo showed Swayman walking down a cobblestone street with pastel buildings and hanging lanterns. He wore a black T-shirt and shorts.
Their relaxing outing came just days after Swayman made 16 saves in Team USA’s big win, which secured a spot in the quarterfinals. Frank Nazar led the team with one goal and two assists.
This year, Jeremy Swayman and Seattle Kraken’s Joey Daccord are connecting well as Team USA goaltenders at the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship. Last week, USA Hockey posted several behind-the-scenes photos of the team.
One click showed Daccord and Swayman in their goalie gear. Daccord shared the image on his Instagram stories and tagged Swayman. Swayman later reposted it with the caption:
“Spade out ♠️”
Earlier in the tournament, Swayman earned his third career World Championship shutout with a 6-0 win over Hungary stopping all 13 shots. Daccord, who made his Team USA debut this year, also got a shutout with 26 saves in a 5-0 win against Denmark.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama