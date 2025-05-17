  • home icon
Jeremy Swayman drops 2-word reaction to ‘photo day shenanigans’ with fellow Team USA goaltender Joey Daccord

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified May 17, 2025 12:00 GMT
Jeremy Swayman drops 2-word reaction to ‘photo day shenanigans’ with fellow Team USA goaltender Joey Daccord [via IG/@usahockey]

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman is currently playing for Team USA in the ongoing 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship. On Friday, he reacted to a behind the scenes moment with fellow Team USA goaltender Joey Daccord on his Instagram stories.

The official account of USA Hockey posted a series of pictures on their Instagram featuring candid moments between players on the ice. Daccord shared a click of himself and Swayman in goalie gear and tagged him on his stories.

“Some #MensWorlds photo day shenanigans 📸,” read the caption of the original post by USA Hockey.
Jeremy Swayman reposted the picture on his own stories and added:

“Spade out ♠️”
via Instagram/@jswayman1

Jeremy Swayman picked up his third career World Championship shutout with a 6-0 win over Hungary during the tournament, stopping all 13 shots he faced. He is one of the few players from the original 4 Nations Face-Off roster taking part in the tournament as most others are still playing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Meanwhile, Joey Daccord from the Seattle Kraken is making his debut for Team USA. He had a solid start with a 26-save shutout in a 5-0 win against host nation Denmark.

Jeremy Swayman’s partner Alessandra is in Denmark

On Friday, Jeremy Swayman's girlfriend Alessandra Iacaboni landed in Denmark and posted an Instagram story from Herning, where Team USA is playing.

The 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship is being held across two countries, Denmark and Sweden. Team USA’s group stage games are in Herning, Denmark, while Group A is playing in Stockholm, Sweden.

She posted a click from a garden with a gravel path lined by a wisteria-covered archway. She added Denmark as the location tag.

via Instagram /@alessandra.iacaboni

Earlier last week, Jeremy Swayman joined Alessandra during a group Pilates session at the Bunker Hill Monument in Charlestown, Boston. The outdoor class was led by Jennifer Phelan of JPPilates.

Alessandra shared several Instagram stories from the event on her account. The first showed her hugging the instructor, with Swayman nearby on a mat. The second was a photo of the couple posing in front of the monument, with the caption:

“#1fan🥹❤️ @jswayman1.”

Swayman reposted it, adding:

“Congrats to the best❤️,” and tagged Alessandra.

The third story showed the couple working out on the grass with the group with Coldplay’s “Feels Like I'm Falling” playing in the background.

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Know More

