Days after USA's prelims round win, Jeremy Swayman and girlfriend Alessandra stroll scenic spots in Denmark 

Days after Team USA’s win over Kazakhstan in the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship, Jeremy Swayman enjoyed some quiet time in Denmark. He and his girlfriend, Alessandra Iacoboni, spent the day exploring scenic spots in Aarhus. Iacoboni shared three photos on her Instagram Story showing their walk through the city.
The first photo showed a canal in the center of Aarhus. People could be seen sitting under umbrellas near the water, enjoying the sunny weather. Classic brick buildings lined the canal, giving the area a calm and peaceful look.
The second photo was a close-up of a flower stall. Colorful flowers were neatly arranged in wooden crates marked “Faaregaard Taasinge.” The stall sat under a canopy, at a local market the couple visited.
The third photo showed Jeremy Swayman walking on a cobblestone street. The street was lined with pastel buildings and hanging lanterns. He wore black shorts and a T-shirt, looking relaxed during the stroll.
Their quiet outing came after a strong game for Team USA, winning 6-1 against Kazakhstan to earn a spot in the quarterfinals. Frank Nazar led the team with one goal and two assists. Swayman made 16 saves and got the win in goal.
Team USA will play its final preliminary game against Czechia on Tuesday. The game starts at 4:20 p.m. local time (10:20 a.m. ET) and will air on NHL Network.
Jeremy Swayman wishes Alessandra on her birthday
Earlier in May, Jeremy Swayman shared a birthday message for his girlfriend, Alessandra Iacoboni, on Instagram. He posted a photo of them together with a caption that read:
“Happy Birthday to my Love.”
The couple often shares moments from their life on social media.
After the Boston Bruins’ early playoff exit, Swayman and Iacoboni joined a group pilates session near Bunker Hill Monument in Boston. The class was led by instructor Jennifer Phelan. Iacoboni posted stories on her Instagram showing her hugging the instructor, Swayman on a mat and the group working out. One story played the song “Feels Like I’m Falling” by Coldplay. Swayman reposted it with a message:
“Congrats to the best.”
Jeremy Swayman was drafted No. 111 by the Bruins in 2017. He played 58 games this season with a 3.11 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. In his exit interview, he said he stayed focused and worked hard each game.
"(I Wanted) to give my team a chance to win every single night," Swayman said.
Jeremy Swayman continues to enjoy time away from the ice alongside Alessandra Iacoboni.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama