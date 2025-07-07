Jeremy Swayman and girlfriend Alessandra make their next stop at Venice after the Dolomites during couple's offseason European trip

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman and his partner Alessandra Iacaboni are continuing their offseason travels through Europe. The couple made their latest stop in Venice after spending time in the Dolomites.

On Sunday, Alessandra shared a couple of stories from Venice. One clip featured a view of the Grand Canal filled with boats and gondolas surrounded by colorful historic buildings. The other showed her walking through a narrow alleyway lined with old brick walls in a light colored silk dress.

via Instagram /@alessandra.iacaboni

Earlier over the weekend, Jeremy Swayman posted a carousel of pictures from their trip to the Dolomites. The first slide featured a clip of Alessandra hiking along a narrow mountain trail surrounded by sharp rocky peaks. Another showed him jumping mid-air with arms outstretched on a grassy path in front of towering mountains.

“Dolomites 2025,” he captioned the post.

The next click showed Alessandra standing beside a summit cross at the top of a ridge. In another, Swayman and Alessandra posed together smiling with dramatic peaks in the background. One clip showed a lone donkey standing in a green alpine meadow. Another captured a cozy hotel interior with large windows revealing a view of the Dolomites.

A separate clip showed cows grazing on a wide green plain. In the next, Alessandra stood on a rock pointing into the distance with deep valleys and jagged mountains behind her. One picture showed Swayman playing tennis on a red clay court. The final photo featured Swayman and Alessandra sharing a sweet moment on a rocky outcrop with a view of the Dolomites behind them.

Jeremy Swayman’s girlfriend recaps their Florence trip

Earlier last week, Jeremy Swayman and his girlfriend Alessandra Iacaboni traveled to Florence, Italy, to attend the wedding of Alessandra’s friend Elli Santangelo. Later, Alessandra shared a few photos from the trip on her Instagram.

One click saw her in a lime green ombre dress posing next to Swayman, who wore an ivory suit. They stood in a garden surrounded by wedding tables and tall cypress trees.

“Florence 🤍🕊️,” she captioned the post.

Another picture showed Alessandra with her mother Monique and sister Anina under a stone archway. A third photo captured Alessandra in a mauve mini dress with bride Elli, who wore a champagne silk gown and Swayman dressed casually in a black t-shirt and white pants during sunset.

Additional photos featured a sunset over the Tuscan hills, the couple posing outside a yellow villa and the bride and groom walking through guests after the ceremony. The dinner setup included pasta, bread and drinks, with Swayman standing beside the table in an off-white outfit. The final photo showed Monique walking through Florence with her son Tino.

