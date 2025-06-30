  • home icon
In Photos: Jeremy Swayman's girlfriend Alessandra recaps Florence trip with beau and family to attend friend's wedding

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Jun 30, 2025 07:05 GMT
Jeremy Swayman
Jeremy Swayman's girlfriend Alessandra recaps Florence trip with beau [via IG/@alessandra.iacaboni]

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman and his girlfriend Alessandra traveled to Florence, Italy, to attend her friend Elli Santangelo’s wedding. On Sunday, Alessandra shared a carousel of pictures from the trip on her Instagram.

One of the photos showed Alessandra in a lime green ombre dress standing next to Jeremy, who wore an ivory suit. They posed in a garden with wedding tables and tall cypress trees in the background.

“Florence 🤍🕊️,” she captioned the post.

Another click showed Alessandra posing under a stone archway with her mother, Monique, and sister Anina. A third photo showed Alessandra in a mauve mini dress standing with bride Elli in a champagne silk gown and Jeremy in a black t-shirt and white pants during sunset.

One photo featured the sunset view over the Tuscan hills with orange skies and dark tree silhouettes. Another image showed Alessandra in a white top and beige shorts next to Jeremy in a taupe t-shirt and white shorts outside a yellow villa.

She also shared a picture of Elli and her groom walking through cheering guests after the ceremony. Another photo showed a dinner setup with pasta, bread and drinks.

Jeremy Swayman stood beside the table in an off-white outfit while others sat around eating. The last picture showed Alessandra’s mom, Monique, in a white top and black skirt, walking through Florence with her brother Tino.

Jeremy Swayman’s girlfriend drops cheeky comment on beau’s Italian

Last Wednesday, Boston Bruins Jeremy Swayman posted a photo on his Instagram stories with his girlfriend Alessandra. The picture was captioned “Amore ❤️” in Italian, taken during their stay in Florence.

Alessandra later reposted it on her own story with a joking comment. She wrote:

“Don’t be fooled he had to use Google Translate.”

The photo showed the couple smiling together during sunset. Swayman sported a dark shirt with white pants while Alessandra wore a mauve halter-neck mini dress.

Swayman and Iacoboni have been spending quality time together this offseason. Last month, they hosted an outdoor family pizza night with Alessandra’s brother Frank.

“Build your own 🍕 night!” Alessandra wrote in the caption of one of her stories.

The dinner setup featured fresh pizzas, toppings, salad, drinks and an outdoor oven. Alessandra also posted clips of Swayman baking pizzas and later roasting marshmallows by the fire pit.

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

