Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak shared his excitement about Zdeno Chara returning to the organization in a new role.

On Thursday, the Bruins announced that Chara would be joining the team as a hockey operations adviser and mentor. After retiring in 2022, Chara will now serve as a bridge between players and coaches to work closely with defensemen on their off-ice development and offer guidance throughout the season.

Chara spent 14 years in Boston before moving on to play a season each with the Capitals and Islanders. Pastrnak said the players couldn’t be happier with Chara's new role:

"It's so simple with Zdeno. He has so much to offer, obviously both personally and with all the experience he has as a player... I think every single young player in the locker room should recognize what kind of person we have in this room and use him." (per NHL.com)

Last season, Chara informally spent time with the team, attending meetings, listening in, and offering advice. This new role formalizes his presence and impact.

Chara himself said he’s honored and excited to be back in a position where he can both contribute and continue learning.

"This is all about communication, being open with each other and having the transparency with players and the coaches and we all work for the same goal, just to improve and get the maximum potential and performance from our team, from the hockey club," Chara explained.

From 2006 to 2020, Zdeno Chara recorded 481 points (148 goals, 333 assists) in 1,023 games, ranking third in franchise history among defensemen across all three categories.

Boston Bruins HC Marco Sturm on Zdeno Chara's presence on the team

Boston HC Marco Sturm played alongside Zdeno Chara for four seasons in Boston from 2006 to 2010. He said Chara always set the standard, starting with practices. While there was room for fun, when it came time to work, Chara made sure everyone stayed focused and accountable.

“He was a big leader in that regard,” Sturm explained "And the [Patrice] Bergeron's and the Sturm's, you name it, all those guys, we followed him pretty much."

Now, Sturm believes Zdeno Chara can deliver that same message to today’s core, including Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak.

“Sometimes they get sick of me and sick of whoever, but I think he will be just another voice I think in our room that maybe will push these guys forward." He added.

The Bruins will kick off their regular season on October 8 against the Washington Capitals.

