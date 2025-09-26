"Unofficial captain of the team" "Do nothing but still get paid": Bruins fans react as Boston bring back franchise icon Zdeno Chara in new role

The Boston Bruins announced on Thursday that Zdeno Chara has returned as hockey operations advisor and mentor. Chara will work with players and staff to advise the team. He will build relationships and improve communication between players and coaches.Additionally, Chara will attend practices and home games and support the development of defensemen. He will also assist development staff and visit AHL prospects.“Big Z is BACK!” TSN tweeted.Soon, fans noticed Chara's new role with the Bruins and started reacting to it on X.“Unofficial captain of the team also,” one fan said.jacobpineau why would you need a 50 character name @jacobpineauLINK@BR_OpenIce Unofficial captain of the team also“So basically do nothing but still get paid,” another fan joked.John Puck @johnpuck1992LINK@TSN_Sports So basically do nothing but still get paid&quot;Unless they improve the talent on the roster, nothing will materially change the current state of the team,&quot; one fan said.Many fans expressed excitement to see Zdeno Chara back, while others discussed what his responsibilities might include in this new role. Here are some more reactions from fans on X:&quot;Can’t really mentor ppl to be 6’9” but he was really good at being the 3rd man in on every scrum/fight so maybe he’ll teach them that.&quot; a fan said.&quot;Excellent! Now he should advise Don Sweeney to get the hell out,&quot; another fan said.&quot;The next general manager of the Boston Bruins,&quot; one fan said about Chara being Boston's next GM.Bruins GM reacts to Zdeno Chara returning as Hockey Operations Advisor and MentorFollowing the Boston Bruins' announcement, General Manager Don Sweeney said he is excited about Zdeno Chara returning as Hockey Operations Advisor and Mentor.&quot;The Bruins organization is excited and proud to welcome back Zdeno,&quot; Sweeney said, via NHL.com. &quot;In his role as an advisor and mentor, Zdeno will share with our players and coaches his experience as a dedicated athlete, a respected leader and one of the NHL’s all-time greats.&quot;Zdeno Chara spent 14 seasons with Boston and served as team captain. He led the Bruins to the 2011 Stanley Cup. He played over 1,000 games for Boston and more than 1,600 in the NHL. Chara won the Norris Trophy in 2009, and in June, he was named to the 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame as a player.Meanwhile, the Bruins struggled last season, finishing 33-39-10. They missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16. Sweeney and team president Cam Neely are working to rebuild the roster. Now, Chara’s role is expected to help strengthen leadership and mentoring within the team.