David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins lost 4-3 to the Washington Capitals at TD Garden. Their record is now 30-36-9 and this loss has extended their losing streak to nine games. David Pastrnak scored twice, but the Bruins could not secure a win. Their season has been disappointing, but Pastrnak keeps pushing his teammates to compete every day.

After the game, Pastrnak shared his message to the team. He reminded them that playing in the NHL is a privilege. He said they must wear the Bruins jersey with pride and compete hard every day, whether in practice or games.

[4:18] "Well, no matter what position we’re in, we’re still in the NHL. We’re playing against the best in the league. You can’t take a single day for granted here. You’re wearing a Boston Bruins jersey, and that means pride and compete—every single day, whether it’s practice or game day.

"That’s what the leaders before us built here, and we have to keep that going. We have seven games left, so the compete level, the passion—showing up every day ready to work—has to be really, really high," Pastrnak said.

Now, the Bruins have seven games left in their hand and Pastrnak wants every player to give their best effort.

The Capitals ended their three-game losing streak with this win. Alex Ovechkin scored his 891st career goal, moving closer to Wayne Gretzky’s record. His power-play goal in the first period gave Washington a 2-0 lead. Dylan Strome assisted on Ovechkin’s goal and later scored in the third period. Charlie Lindgren made 21 saves for the Capitals.

Boston fought back as Vinni Lettieri and David Pastrnak scored to tie the game. But, Washington took control in the third period with goals from Dylan Strome and Tom Wilson. Bruins coach Joe Sacco said the players are still battling hard. He wants them to keep competing until the end of the season.

“Guys are trying to get a win,” Sacco said (via NHL.com). “You want to just make sure that you keep battling, you keep playing through it, and I thought we did tonight. ... We’re going to play hard right to the very end.”

David Pastrnak also talked to the media about Alex Ovechkin

David Pastrnak praised Alex Ovechkin for his goal-scoring and the 'Gr8 Chase'. He said sharing the Rocket Richard Trophy with Ovechkin in 2019-20 was special. Since then, Pastrnak has scored 203 goals, 19 more than Ovechkin, but he respects Ovechkin’s consistency.

"I always said I was so much happier to, honestly, win the Rocket Richard with him than alone,” Pastrnak said on Tuesday (via NHL.com). "And that’s true, honest speaking that I was much happier that we shared it together. It was 10 times better than winning it alone and having him behind me."

Ovechkin is close to breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record of 894. Pastrnak believes Ovechkin’s success comes from adjusting his playing style. This season, Ovechkin has more even-strength goals and fewer power-play goals.

