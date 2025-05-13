Day after Mother's Day, Leon Draisaitl's fiancee Celeste brings her mom to Oilers vs Knights playoff game

Leon Draisaitl's fiancée, Celeste Dejardins, attended the Edmonton Oilers game on Monday night with her mom, just one day after Mother's Day. She brought along her mother to take in game four of the playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Celeste shared a photo on her Instagram story showing herself and her mother at the game.

Leon Draisaitl's fiancee Celeste Instagram story - Credit: @ celestedesjardins

The day before, on Mother's Day, Celeste had posted a touching video of her mother laughing and looking at the camera. Celeste captioned the Instagram story "mommy," showing her love for her mom on the special holiday.

Leon Draisaitl has been engaged to the Canadian model and actress since July 2024.

The Oilers went on to win 3-0 against the Knights. Adam Henrique (two goals) and Evander Kane scored for the Oilers. Goaltender Stuart Skinner stopped all 23 shots he faced. Vegas goalie Adin Hill made 29 saves in the losing effort.

Leon Draisaitl’s fiancée gets a personalized gift from stylist

Draisaitl is marrying his fiancée, Celeste Desjardins, this July in France. With their wedding just a couple of months away, Celeste recently received a special personalized gift from her wedding stylist, Olivia Ivey.

Celeste shared the gift on her Instagram story, featuring a white handcrafted bridal bag from Olivia's fashion label 'Olivet'. Next to the elegant bag was a heartfelt handwritten note from Olivia, expressing how thrilled she was for Celeste's upcoming nuptials.

“Dear Celeste, I am so excited to gift you our OLIVET Bridal Bag! The hidden zippered gusset will perfectly accommodate your gown and keep it protected while traveling to Provence!” Olivia's note read.

“It has been an absolute joy and privilege to work with you on your wedding. You are going to be the most stunning bride, and I cannot wait to be there to support you this summer in France! Xo Olivia,” she added.

Celeste was clearly touched by the thoughtful gesture, writing on her Instagram story:

"Love love love!!!!!! @shopolivet @oliviaivey" along with a photo of the bridal bag and personal note.

Leon Draisaitl's fiancee Celeste Instagram story - Credit: @ celestedesjardins

The couple is reported to tie the knot at Domaine de Manville, a luxury resort in Les Baux-de-Provence.

