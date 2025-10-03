The New Jersey Devils signed defenseman Luke Hughes to a seven-year, $63 million contract extension on Wednesday. The following day, Luke sparked speculation by commenting on the possibility of his brother Quinn Hughes leaving the Vancouver Canucks in the future. Quinn’s long-term future with the Canucks remains unclear as he enters the final two years of his six-year, $47 million contract. When asked about playing with Quinn, Luke said he and his brothers would love to play together someday:&quot;Yes of course, the 3 of us would love to play together someday. Whether that happens or not who knows. We'll see. I know he loves Vancouver. He's the captain there...You never know. Never say never,&quot; Luke Hughes said (1:95 onwards).According to rumors, Quinn Hughes could potentially join his brothers, Luke and Jack, on the New Jersey Devils if contract negotiations with the Canucks fail. However, the Canucks have repeatedly emphasized their commitment to retaining their captain as a top priority.Luke Hughes makes feelings known after signing extension with the New Jersey DevilsLuke Hughes shared his thoughts after signing the extension with the Devils, expressing his love for the club, just like his brother Jack.&quot;I love New Jersey; my brother (center Jack Hughes) loves New Jersey,&quot; Luke said via NHL.com. &quot;It's a second home and obviously we love what the organization is doing and where we're going.He added:&quot;Hopefully I play here the rest of my career. It's a great place to play. I love the fans and [I] have a great relationship with [general manager Tom Fitzgerald].&quot;Luke Hughes was drafted No. 4 overall by the New Jersey Devils in the 2021 NHL draft. The 22-year-old defenseman has been with the club for the last three seasons, accumulating 93 points through 17 goals and 76 assists in 155 games.Also Read: NHL analyst reckons Canucks have to shell 'uncomfortable' contract offer to Quinn Hughes to get him to stay in Vancouver