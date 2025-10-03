NHL analyst reckons Canucks have to shell 'uncomfortable' contract offer to Quinn Hughes to get him to stay in Vancouver

Quinn Hughes has two years remaining on his six-year, $47 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks. He can sign an extension in July next year, before becoming an unrestricted free agent after the 2026-27 season.
However, his long-term future with the Canucks remains uncertain. Following Kirill Kaprizov’s historic eight-year, $17 million AAV contract, NHL analyst Frankie Corrado on TSN suggested that the Canucks will need to offer Hughes a high-value contract to retain him.
It's going to be a huge dollar figure. And the thing that makes it even more interesting, maybe a little bit similar to this year with McDavid and Eichel and Kaprizov coming up at the same time," Corrado said.
He continued:
"Cale Makar's deal is coming up at the same time as Quinn Hughes. And both these guys are going to reset the defense market. But I would make the argument that for Vancouver and Quinn Hughes, they might have to up the ante way more because of the narrative that has been building about Quinn Hughes wanting to play with Jack and Luke, and who knows where that ends up being. But he holds all the cards."
Corrado emphasized that Quinn Hughes holds significant leverage in contract negotiations, and the Canucks will potentially need to offer an uncomfortable contract to retain him.
"Quinn is going to have a ton of leverage. And Vancouver, let's put it this way, they're going to have to go there. They're going to have to be uncomfortable when they're dishing out a number to try and get Quinn Hughes to stay in Vancouver," he added.
Quinn Hughes' brother, Luke, signs a long-term contract with the Devils
Luke Hughes recently signed a seven-year, $63 million contract with the New Jersey Devils. According to reports, Quinn Hughes could join his brothers, Jack and Luke, on the New Jersey Devils if negotiations with the Canucks fail.
Although a trade is possible, most insiders consider it unlikely before the 2025-27 season due to Quinn's no-trade clause. Moreover, the Canucks organization has consistently stressed that keeping their captain is a top priority, with Jim Rutherford emphasizing the franchise's commitment to retaining him.
